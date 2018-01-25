‘The Walking Dead’ Fan Spawns Best Carl Survival Theory Yet

One The Walking Dead fan refusing to accept Carl Grimes‘ grim fate has spawned the best theory for the character’s survival yet.

The theory’s roots date back to The Walking Dead‘s second season, when Rick and his group were in the woods searching for Sophia in the early days of the apocalypse. After finding a peaceful deer, Carl approached the animal in the woods only to be unintentionally shot in the stomach by Otis from hundreds of yards away. The theory suggests this will help Carl survive his walker bite.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The location of Carl’s bite mark is in the same area where he was shot by Otis,” chipnanna writes on Reddit. “Where Hershel did surgery to remove bullet fragments, back in Season 2 Episode 2, Bloodletting.” The first comment on the post fills out the theory, with johnnyFyeah adding, “Maybe the scar tissue will stop the infection from spreading.”

Such a move would certainly blow the minds of Walking Dead fans as the show’s cast and crew would be pulling off one of the biggest surprises in its history. It would be a move similar to John Locke being shot and left for dead on LOST, only to survive because the bullet went through the same location where his stolen kidney once was. Unfortunately for the Carl fans, this probably is not going to be the case for Carl as his death is said to arrive in the Mid-Season Eight premiere.

“That is a bite on his side. This is a very solemn moment, and I’m trying not to sound… it will play out as bites play out on the show,” The Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple said on Talking Dead. “I think the reason I step lightly there is… yeah, it’s going to play out like bites play out.”

“It’s a beautiful episode and the people that clearly are upset about losing Carl and questioning where the show goes without Carl — I really do believe that a lot of people will put those feelings aside when they watch this episode because they’re really going to get an opportunity to make some peace with it,” executive producer Greg Nicotero recently told EW. He is one of many involved with the AMC show who have stood by Carl’s death in the midst of some fan backlash. Most recently, Lauren Cohan has expressed her distraught feelings about Chandler Riggs‘ exit from the show.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.