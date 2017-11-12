‘The Walking Dead’: Melissa McBride Defines Carol And Daryl’s Relationship

Neither The Walking Dead or Melissa McBride are willing to offer a singular answer to what the relationship between Carol and Daryl. Still, there is an answer to what is going on between the two survivors.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, McBride opened up about the relationship which she is frequently questioned on, saying it is whatever “you see” between the characters despite never being defined within any clear boundaries.

“It is whatever. It is what you see,” McBride said. “There’s so many projections on their relationship that it is whatever it is to whomever is watching. And what frustrates viewers with some of the Caryl, C-A-R-Y-L, fans that get frustrated because they want that confirmation. They want the kiss. They want something, and they get frustrated, and they get upset because they don’t have it. But it what it is, and they obviously love one another. They obviously care very deeply for one another. He’s the most important person to her, and I don’t know what to say about it anymore.”

The actress has been asked the question for years, often emphasizing how important the character are to one another, but finally declaring the answer is in the perception of Carol and Daryl’s interactions. “It just is, and if you don’t want them hooking up or whatever, then that’s not what you see,” McBride said. “We’re not projecting that anyway. So, I don’t know what to say anymore.”

“I would think that if those people that feel like they want to see that romantic encounter already feel like they have that relationship.”

