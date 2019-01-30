New ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Photos Released

New photos from The Walking Dead Season Nine have been released.

AMC released the official batch of photos covering four different episodes from the upcoming back half of The Walking Dead‘s ninth season, going as deep as the thirteenth episode. The photos are not tremendously spoiler heavy, so fans looking to dodge information on what is coming should be fine combing through. It’s worth noting, the looks of Ezekiel and Carol coming from Episode 9×11 and Episode 9×13 is consistent with ComicBook.com’s review of the coming episodes, noting the show left the two out in favor of newer faces being developed early in its return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the photos from The Walking Dead‘s upcoming episodes below!

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7735]

Moving forward, The Walking Dead will move forward the villainous Whisperers, fan-favorite villains from Robert Kirkman’s comics. After talking with showrunner Angela Kang, ComicBook.com learned how serious she is about following the source material while also introducing shocking moments on the TV series.

“The Whisperers story in the comic is one of my favorites from the comic,” Kang said. “That storyline was coming out in the comics as I was working on the show. We were literally reading – we get the individual issues in the office and we were reading them and were like, ‘What is he doing? What’s happening? What’s happening?’ We were literally, ‘What’s happening? Could this be it?’”

Kang is aiming to keep a steady, interesting pace along with a level of interest within the AMC series which she took over as showrunner in its current season.

“And then it’s like, I just feel like the answer was so much more strange and rewarding than I thought it would be,” Kang said. She stayed true to this vibe in the Mid-Season Nine finale which took Tom Payne’s Paul “Jesus” Rovia from the land of the living but will inevitably have to deviate as certain comic book characters are no longer alive on the TV series. “So that’s really fun, I think to delve into,” she added. “So I’m really excited for the people who don’t know the story to hopefully see the twists unfold.”

The Walking Dead returns for the back half of its ninth season on February 10, 2019 at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.