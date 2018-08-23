First Look at Carzekiel in ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9

AMC has unveiled the first official look at Carol and Ezekiel’s romance as it will appear in Season Nine of The Walking Dead.

Earlier in the show’s off-season, new showrunner Angela Kang confirmed Carol and the King would become a canon relationship when the zombie drama returns. It had been hinted at in recent seasons but will quickly be cemented in the new episodes.

Based on the photo below, it looks like Carol and Ezekiel know no bounds for their love, either. They’re finding time to make eyes at one another outside of the Sanctuary, Negan’s former hideout which is being remastered for a brighter future.

During The Walking Dead Season Nine preview special, Ezekiel actor Khary Payton opened up about the new romance as he shares more screen time with Carol actress, Melissa McBride.

“I’m personally having a lovely time,” Payton said. “Working with Melissa is always amazing. I always say she is the best acting coach I’ve ever had! It just so happens, I don’t have to pay her. Whatever I’m feeling about a scene, she can say something or point something out, and my world changes.”

With The Walking Dead having flirted with the idea of having Daryl Dixon and Carol explore a romantic relationship, the two will remain close moving forward, though their bond remains platonic as seen in a new clip involving the two characters from an upcoming episode.

“It’s not that Carol and Daryl don’t have their special time,” Kang said.

While Ezekiel certainly appears to be smitten with Carol based on the photo above and Kang’s remarks, there might always be trouble in paradise with this particular series. Fans of Robert Kirkman’s comic understand that King Ezekiel finally decided to open up and create a relationship with Michonne just in time to have his head cut off by the Whisperers in a shocking moment. With the Whisperers coming to the AMC show in Season Nine, could King Ezekiel be in trouble?

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC, and returned for the second half of its fourth season on Aug. 12.