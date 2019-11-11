The Walking Dead: Is Carol Sick?

The preview for the next episode of The Walking Dead, “Open Your Eyes,” appears to show Carol (Melissa McBride) afflicted by some kind of disease — possibly the same illness affecting a growing number of Alexandrians who have come down with flu-like symptoms, including Rosita (Christian Serratos). In the trailer, Carol and Daryl (Norman Reedus) can be seen interrogating the Whisperer (James Parks) Carol took prisoner when on a mission to find and then destroy the walker herd corralled by Alpha (Samantha Morton).

Carol can first be seen with some kind of apparent markings on the right side of her face, particularly noticeable on her neck, when talking to Daryl. Later, a quick glimpse of a scene that seems to be set in the Alexandria jail shows Carol with what appear to be red growths on the lower portion of her face and neck:

Could it have anything to do with Whisperer Gamma (Thora Birch) mucking up the water supply?

“Maybe, maybe not. That’s part of what our people are grappling with, is why are people getting sick?” showrunner Angela Kang told EW when asked about the source of the sickness now infecting Alexandria. “And it’s this building problem for them while they’re dealing with every other thing that’s going on with the Whisperers. And that’ll be a story that continues to unfold and we’ll learn more about in the next episode.”

The preview for “Open Your Eyes” also appears to show Gamma possibly growing more and more conflicted over her role in the Whisperer cult following an encounter with Aaron (Ross Marquand).

This episode will also examine the events of the night of the Whisperer slayings — where Enid (Katelyn Nacon), Tara (Alanna Masterson), Henry (Matt Lintz) and seven others were abducted and then decapitated by the Whisperers — and could reveal a dark secret being harbored by a PTSD-ridden Siddiq (Avi Nash), who is working tirelessly alongside Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) to combat this illness making its way through their community.

“We will find out more about what’s happening with this sickness that’s starting to spread. The story’s largely about Alexandria and what’s happening,” Kang said of episode 10×07. “I will say that it’s a very important episode for us and I really hope that people tune in because there are some major moves happening leading up to the finale.”

The Walking Dead, 10×07, “Open Your Eyes,” is the penultimate episode of the first half of Season 10. The season will go on winter hiatus after 10×08, “The World Before,” on Nov. 24.

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.