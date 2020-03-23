The Walking Dead: Carol Gets Her Last Revenge Against Alpha in 1014 “Look at the Flowers” Preview

Carol (Melissa McBride) fulfills her final revenge against Whisperer Alpha (Samantha Morton) by placing her decapitated and zombified head atop a spike in the next episode of The Walking Dead, “Look at the Flowers.” A fugitive Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) gifted Carol with Alpha’s head after murdering the Whisperer leader in “Walk With Us,” where it was revealed Carol orchestrated Alpha’s death by setting Negan loose from the Alexandria jail. Returning to the Whisperer border where Carol discovered son Henry’s (Matt Lintz) decapitated head in “The Calm Before,” Carol displays Alpha’s head for a furious Beta (Ryan Hurst) to find.

“We really had fun putting together Negan and Carol. So we will come back and find out more about what exactly was going on between them,” showrunner Angela Kang told Entertainment Weekly of next Sunday’s episode. “And we obviously left Beta. He has not yet found out yet that his Alpha is gone. And so we will be dealing with that, and there’s some pretty important implications going forward. So I’m really excited for our fans to see this next episode.”

As shown in the preview, Carol and Negan won’t see eye to eye over their deal. With Alpha dead and Henry avenged, audiences will soon learn how Carol and Negan plotted to kill Alpha.

“From the fact that Carol comes in, they clearly had a plan, and we’ll explore this in episodes to come, but Negan being Negan, how do you really kind of control where he’s at? And it’s always important for me with that character to be true to Negan,” Kang said. “Negan has a selfishness problem at the end of the day. I think he is somebody who has been trying to redeem himself, but there is that edge, and he’s so interesting to me in the fact that he sometimes lives in that gray area.”

Despite ultimately murdering Alpha to save her daughter Lydia (Cassady McClincy), Negan is not yet a full-fledged good guy — whether or not he’s accepted by Daryl (Norman Reedus) and the other survivors, even after taking out Alpha.

“Is he a hero? Is he an antihero? Does he go back and forth? Negan still has road to travel, even in his own attempts to redeem himself,” Kang noted. “And so there are ways in which the respect that Alpha showed him for somebody who was trapped in a jail cell and picking tomatoes and wanting to be something more — there’s something really seductive about that to somebody like Negan. And so we always wanted to play that complicated layer with all of it.”

The Walking Dead 1014, “Look at the Flowers,” premieres Sunday, March 29 at 9/8c on AMC. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.