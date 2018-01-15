‘The Walking Dead’: Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus Reportedly Renegotiating Their Deals for Season 9

Two of The Walking Dead‘s biggest stars are looking for a better deal in the show’s ninth season.

Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus will renegotiate their contracts. They are both expected to return according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lincoln plays Rick Grimes, the main protagonist of Robert Kirkman’s comic book series. Lincoln and Chandler Riggs are the among only remaining members of the show’s original cast. With Carl Grimes’ seemingly a dead man walking, that roster continues to slim.

Reedus plays Daryl Dixon. Daryl is a character created for television. He debuted late in season one and became a series regular in season two. The character is among the most popular on The Walking Dead.

AMC renewed The Walking Dead with a new showrunner, Angela Kang. Kang is currently a writer on the show.

“I am beyond thrilled to be stepping into this new role with The Walking Dead,” Kang said. “Working on this series and having the opportunity to adapt Robert Kirkman’s amazing comic has been a fangirl dream come true for me. I’m excited to continue working with Scott and the wonderfully supportive folks at AMC, and can’t wait to share the next chapter of the story with our fans next fall.”

Current showrunner Scott Gimple will become the chief content officer overseeing the franchise.

“The Walking Dead is a special show which started in an entirely different era of TV, and continues, in this new era, to confidently take chances to tell compelling stories that excite audiences and make them deeply connect with its characters, adapting Robert Kirkman’s brilliant comic book,” Gimple said. “As the show closes in on its 10th year, I’m honored to keep working with the talented, dedicated people behind and in front of the camera to make it all it can be, while expanding the world of The Walking Dead with new narratives like Fear the Walking Dead and a whole host of truly cool stories ahead. Angela is a big part of the heart and soul of The Walking Dead, and I’m thrilled to help facilitate her vision of the show’s next era.”

The Walking Dead returns to AMC for the second half of its eighth season on February 25th.