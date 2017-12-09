‘The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs Cast In ‘Inherit The Viper’

The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs has signed on to join crime thriller Inherit the Viper from first-time director Anthony Jerjen.

Riggs appears in a yet-to-be-revealed role alongside Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful), Margarita Levieva (The Deuce), Bruce Dern (The Hateful Eight), Owen Teague (Bloodline), Valorie Curry (American Pastoral) and Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Centered on the prescription drug epidemic, the West Virigina-set Inherit The Viper “follows siblings Kip (Hartnett), Josie (Levieva) and Boots (Teague) as they try to escape the spiral of violence that has held them captive since their father’s passing. In these regions left behind by the economy, selling drugs has become their way of survival. A business that is very hard to quit – at least not alive” (per Deadline).

Riggs fueled speculation he would be killed off The Walking Dead with a November 30 tweet when he shared a photo sporting a fresh haircut, doing away with Carl Grimes‘ long locks. “I’m doing this movie and they had to cut my hair a little… into a mullet,” Riggs wrote on Twitter. “Gonna be stuffing it into a hat until I wrap on the movie.”

Carl could die on Sunday’s mid-season finale of The Walking Dead, with AMC advertising promising a “shocking moment that everyone will be talking about.” A budding musician, Riggs has been known to DJ and recently released his first original song.

A new gig doesn’t always signal doom on The Walking Dead: Riggs’ co-star Lauren Cohan headlined The Boy while co-star Danai Gurira appeared in All Eyez On Me and filmed Marvel Studios’ Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War without their longtime Walking Dead characters being killed off.

The Walking Dead airs its extended mid-season finale, “How It’s Gotta Be,” Sunday at 9/8c on AMC.

The Walking DeadSunday at 9PM EST on AMC

The Walking DeadSunday at 9PM EST on AMC

ComicBook Composite

87.06

All-Time Comic TV Shows #5

Average rating

All-Time Rated #4

4.16/5 from 2,134 users