‘The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs Wants To Return As A Walker

With Carl no longer on The Walking Dead, Chandler Riggs is privy to the idea of reappearing on the show as one of the millions of walkers roaming the earth.

Riggs was asked by a fan during a live interview on ET’s Facebook page if he had any interest in returning to the AMC show as a walker. “That would be awesome, yeah,” Riggs said. “That would be pretty cool. I’d love to do that.”

It’s still unlikely Riggs would appear on the show in walker form. Not only is the make-up process quite demanding on the show’s Georgia set (with Riggs living in Los Angeles, California now), but if fan spotted Riggs as a random walker somewhere down the line it would inevitably spark another continuity debate.

Riggs isn’t looking to be any average walker, though. “The well walker has been hands down my favorite walker ever, with the maggots crawling out of it everywhere,” he adds. “It’s so well done. It would be so cool to do something like that.”

Speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of Sunday’s Mid-Season Eight premiere, Riggs opened up about Carl’s sendoff. As it turns out, he is ultimately satisfied with the farewell. “I was very happy with the way Carl ended up going out,” Riggs said. “After reading the script, it made me feel a lot more comfortable with it and really excited to really show off what I can do in this last episode. This last episode it was some of the stuff that I’m most proud of. It’s super, super exciting to finally be able to talk about it and have people see my work.”

Despite joking about Carl surviving in the apocalypse for so long only to die after tripping in the woods, Riggs feels Carl’s journey has been a worthy one, ending considered. “I joke about it, but I’m not really bitter about it,” Riggs said. “It’s more like an innocent way to go out. That’s kind of what Carl is really embodying in these last two episodes and really just kind of sums up Carl as a whole and proves that he knows that there is something after the war, it’s not just killing and killing and killing and killing. There’s got to be some sort of hope for Judith and for Maggie’s baby and everyone.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.