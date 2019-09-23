The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs Still Keeps in Touch with TV Dad Andrew Lincoln

Former The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs keeps in touch with his television dad, Rick Grimes star Andrew Lincoln, through old-fashioned email.

“I haven’t, actually. He’s in England, so it’s kind of hard for us to meet up and hang out,” Riggs told The Permanent Rain Press when asked if he’s recently met with Lincoln. “But we catch up on email every now and again, literally email, because he’s had flip phones [laughs]. But I’m pretty sure he’s in Australia shooting a movie right now, but yeah, he’s doing great. And I can’t wait to see him again.”

Lincoln is filming true story-inspired family drama Penguin Bloom, where he stars alongside Naomi Watts. That film is inspired by the book Penguin the Magpie: The Odd Little Bird Who Saved a Family penned by New York Times bestselling author Bradley Trevor Greive.

Lincoln’s first project since exiting The Walking Dead is just one of many anticipated by Riggs, who said it’s “so cool to hear about the new projects everyone’s doing.”

“Like I’m so excited to see Tom Payne’s Prodigal Son next month, and there’s so many people’s other projects that I hear about that I haven’t seen online or anything,” Riggs said of the FOX crime-drama series where Payne stars in the lead role, his first since exiting TWD in Season 9. “So it’s great to hear what they’re doing nowadays, it’s really cool.”

Riggs, whose Carl Grimes was killed off in TWD Season 8 in a major deviation from creator Robert Kirkman’s comic books, previously said he would have liked to explore Carl after the six-year time jump that followed Rick’s presumed death in Season 9.

“It’s kind of hard to know what Carl would be like after a six-year time jump,” Riggs said during last year’s San Jose Fan Fest when asked what role Carl might have played had he lived to see the loss of his father, who was secretly whisked away by helicopter. “I think he definitely would take on this, if Rick wasn’t in the picture anymore, I think Carl would definitely take on this, I guess, just the older brother role, and really take care of [his siblings], and do what he’s been doing — or do what he was doing — for the years that he spent with Judith.”

Carl would have been older brother to both half-sister Judith (Cailey Fleming) and half-brother RJ (Antony Azor), the first child born to Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira). “I honestly don’t really know what he’d be like, but it would have been really interesting to see,” Riggs said.

Riggs has since said he hopes to reunite with Lincoln in the first Walking Dead movies, set to explore where Rick was taken following his disappearance from Virginia.

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9/8c on AMC.