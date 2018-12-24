‘The Walking Dead’ Heroes And Villains Get Christmas Makeovers

The Walking Dead characters (and fans) have the Christmas spirit this week.

Fans of the AMC zombie show have taken to social media to share photoshopped versions of images from the series or promotional photos decked out with holiday cheer. Maybe The Whisperers aren’t so bad, after all? Just throw a Santa hat on Alpha and she looks like she’s ready to put some gifts under your tree (or steal them, but we’re being optimistic).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out some of the holiday edits done to The Walking Dead characters in the posts from social media below!

Alpha X-Mas

hey look everyone can get in the holiday spirit#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/sUK9pjq8SH — Rebar “And yet, I smile” Grimes (@carrieWUTWUT) December 24, 2018

Alpha, as portrayed by Samantha Morten and set to debut on The Walking Dead in the back half of Seaosn Nine, clearly has a bit of the Christmas spirit. If only the Whisperers were actually so friendly, Jesus might still be a live — not the one whose birthday it is, the one played by Tom Payne.

Too Soon

With Rick Grimes having left The Walking Dead, an older greeting card featuring him and Daryl Dixon promising to be together through the years did not exactly age well.

No Filter

Dena didn’t need photoshop to transform her favorite The Walking Dead characters into a holiday-festive versions of themselves. Tossing some red and white hats onto Rick and Negan’s cardboard cut outs was all it took!

Holly Jolly Daryl

What would Christmas be without a happy Daryl Dixon? The character hasn’t smiled much recently, years after the departure of his brother Rick Grimes, but in the photoshopped picture above — his big Christmas smile is all we need!

From The Kids

The kids of The Walking Dead might not know what holidays are but thanks to social media Carl and Judith are reunited in the name of Christmas, wearing their holiday hats back in the prison days before Carl died and Judith grew older!

Share your favorite holiday photos of The Walking Dead characters with us on Twitter, @BrandonDavisBD and @ComicBook!

Fear Not

Happy Holidays @BrandonDavisBD thanks for being you and helping me with some of my fav moments of 2018! ? pic.twitter.com/2hclMfhbx6 — Rebar “And yet, I smile” Grimes (@carrieWUTWUT) December 24, 2018

Following the publishing of The Walking Dead‘s festive cast members, another submission was made late to bring Fear the Walking Dead‘s Alycia Debnam-Carey into the mix! It’s a Christmas crossover!