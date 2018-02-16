Andrew Lincoln Teases Morgan/Rick Reunion After ‘The Walking Dead’ Crossover

Morgan Jones is leaving The Walking Dead for a crossover with Fear the Walking Dead but Andrew Lincoln believes his Rick Grimes has not seen the last of his old Atlanta pal.

Lincoln opened up about Lennie James‘ departure from The Walking Dead while talking to Entertainment Weekly, describing his work on the show’s upcoming episodes as “a very, very sad back eight.” After all, Lincoln had to bid farewell to Carl Grimes actor Chandler Riggs, who also had been on the AMC show since it first season.

With Morgan, however, it sounds like there may be a plan to bring him back to The Walking Dead in the future. “There were lots of goodbyes, and big goodbyes as well,” Lincoln said. “But there was a sort of sense, certainly, with Lennie, that it’s until we meet again. It’s always been that way with Rick and Morgan. I don’t know, there’s something in the air, that I feel that it’s not quite the end yet for Rick and Morgan.”

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Lennie James expressed a similar sentiment of believing Rick and Morgan could once again cross paths in the apocalypse. “Genuinely, anything is possible,” James said. “I don’t know but literally anything is possible. I never would have thought that this was possible. That I’d be [on Fear the Walking Dead]. That the journey of this character… It’s not usually the way. It just doesn’t happen.”

“I think that they have an intense habit of finding each other, no matter what channel they’re on,” Lincoln later told ComicBook.com.

Should James be planning a return to The Walking Dead as it sounds like he may be, AMC may be planning on merging Fear the Walking Dead into The Walking Dead as many suspected when the crossover was announced. Fear, however, has added a slew of new cast members throughout production of its fourth season. Bringing so many faces to an already crowded The Walking Dead would be quite a task for writers.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.