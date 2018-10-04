Scott Gimple’s Promising Tease For ‘The Walking Dead’ Movies and Shows

Shifting to a role of chief content officer in the Dead universe has given Scott Gimple an opportunity to be less hands on with The Walking Dead and more involved with future expansions.

Speaking to ComicBook.com at The Walking Dead‘s Season Nine premiere, Gimple opened up about what his new work load entails, being a bit further behind the scenes than he was as the showrunner in recent seasons. “There’s a little bit of Walking Dead and there’s a little bit Fear the Walking Dead and there’s a whole lot of the future and a little bit of the past,” Gimple said. He currently operates from an office at the Warner Bros. studio in Burbank, California, where he is developing spinoffs and movies for the franchise. “We’re going to see more of it, I assure it.”

As for what those expansions to the Dead universe might look like, there may be more crossovers or new faces, but there also might be characters who are no longer on The Walking Dead or Fear the Walking Dead being temporarily revived or making returns. “It’s looking deeper at the world that we’ve established on both shows and the characters,” Gimple said. “And then even characters that might not even be on the shows anymore, and then looking at other worlds within the world of The Walking Dead.”

Could the series revive fallen characters like Abraham Ford whose backstories were left open enough to be filled in?

For The Walking Dead‘s new showrunner Angela Kang, the decisions Gimple is making across the country from her Atlanta, Georgia set are sometimes important to her creative choices. “There are certainly things where he goes, ‘Hey, a head’s up, here’s a thing that might touch your world or bump up against it. Here’s some mythology stuff I’m working on,’” Kang told ComicBook.com. “So, we definitely have those conversations, we had one of those conversations today. But I think just because this is the flag-ship show, I think of course anything related to the universe in some way intersects, the form that will take … there’s different things in the air.”

Despite constant collaboration between Kang and Gimple being inevitable, the showrunner insists she is given full reign to operate her show as she wishes. “Just in terms of the day to day, [Scott Gimple is] very busy with the universe,” Kang said. “And so, he doesn’t have much to do with the day to day. We do work in the same building, as does Fear The Walking Dead, although he has stuff all over so he’s been flying back and forth, I fly in back and forth. So we try to check in with each other at least once a week and just do even a lightning room, to go, ‘Here’s stuff that’s going on.’”

