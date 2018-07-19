‘The Walking Dead’ Adds ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Star Dan Fogler

The Walking Dead has cast Dan Fogler in a role for Season Nine.

Fogler is best known for his role in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which is slated to have a sequel release on November 16, 2018 under the Crimes of Grindewald title. The actor’s role for Season Nine is being kept under wraps but he will appear in Season Nine, ComicBook.com can confirm from multiple independent sources.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fogler is also known for roles in Don Peyote, Fanboys, and Good Luck Chuck.

This is the latest exclusive line of reporting surrounding The Walking Dead‘s ninth season from ComicBook.com. First, ComicBook.com exclusively reported Abraham Ford actor Michael Cudlitz’s directorial debut coming with Episode 9×07 having been reported over the weekend. On Tuesday, ComicBook.com reported the casting of Into the Badlands star Eleanor Matsuura in the show’s ninth season.

Speaking to ComicBook.com in an interview at Walker Stalker Con in Nashville, Tennessee back in May, Jesus actor Tom Payne opened up about the upcoming episodes which includes a feeling of loss after several characters were killed off in recent seasons. In fact, the feeling has been expressed throughout the cast as they embrace the next phase of the AMC show. “I think we’re all kind of feeling that,” Payne said. “Also, it has to do with the resolution of the Negan storyline which happened, as well. That storyline, which pretty much happened when I joined the show abut two and a half years ago, has now been resolved. So, that in its own way, brings the next stage of the show and it feels like a new chapter in the whole story.”

The Walking Dead will unveil its first look at Season Nine with a trailer during its San Diego Comic Con panel in the San Diego Convention Center’s Hall H on Friday.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12th. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.