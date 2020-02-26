The Walking Dead: Danai Gurira Reveals What Her Last Day on Set Was Like

The back half of The Walking Dead Season 10 will see multiple returns and exits, as the long awaited Lauren Cohan is set to come back to the series as Maggie while Michonne actress Danai Gurira prepares to say goodbye. It’s an emotional period for the cast and crew of the long-running survival series as one of the longest tenured actors bids her colleagues goodbye. And now that her final episodes are coming up on the AMC series, she’s taking the time to reflect on her final moments filming The Walking Dead.

Gurira sat down with Entertainment Weekly to speak about ending her tenure on The Walking Dead, revealing what her final day on set was like.

“My last day on set of Walking Dead was 4th of July, so they did a lot of really cool things for me the night before which I didn’t expect, which was so awesome and really cool,” Gurira revealed. “Norman [Reedus] organized this big fireworks display and there was this really cool cake that was basically Michonne, sword and all. It was a shorter day, and… everyone’s trying to get going because, you know, it’s 4th of July. It was just a lot of easy love, really. There’s a lot of, of course, pain and saying goodbye and teariness, but it was such a free flow of love and that’s what sticks with me the most about that.”

Gurira has been a vital part of the series since her debut on the series at the end of Season 2, so to see the cast and crew go above and beyond to give her a proper goodbye should make every fan of The Walking Dead proud.

The actress has had an indelible impact as evidenced by her contributions behind the scenes, as Gurira had valuable input on some of her last storylines on the series. She explained to the Los Angeles Times that showrunner Angela Kang collaborated with her to put the finishing touches on her exit from The Walking Dead.

“[Kang is] very collaborative, and I think that’s always great leadership, is when you’re very secure in your vision and you’re very collaborative at the same time,” Gurira said. “So you allow people to really feel like fellow ownership, and she’s fantastic.”

Gurira’s final episode on the series is coming up soon.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.