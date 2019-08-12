Daryl and Carol Get “a Ton” of Time Together in The Walking Dead Season 10

Following her Season 9 split from husband King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Carol (Melissa McBride) gets more time with best friend Daryl (Norman Reedus) in The Walking Dead Season 10.

“We’ve got a ton of Carol and Daryl this season. It’s been so great to see Norman and Melissa work together. That relationship they have, as characters but also as actors, is really special,” showrunner Angela Kang said on Talking Dead Sunday.

“We saw in the trailer she’s kind of giving him crap about calling her ‘best friend,’ and it kicks off a whole story with them about where they’re at with each other. What are their thoughts about where the communities are at, what are their roles as leaders? They’re just trying to figure out a lot of stuff together and they’re each other’s soundboards.”

The duo will also face “other complications,” Kang teased.

Reedus hinted at such complications when addressing the same scene cited by Kang, which sees Carol make a playful jab about exchanging best friend bracelets.

“That scene was a very sweet scene. Melissa’s lovely, but Carol has been a real pain in my butt for Daryl this season, I will say,” Reedus told ET. “I love working with Melissa, she’s dynamite. We have such a good rapport and we’re good friends, and we have fun.”

Added to the Carol-Ezekiel drama this season is a kiss between the king and Michonne (Danai Gurira), a move that “kind of pisses Daryl off a little bit.” Could a potential “Michzekiel” romance finally lead to “Caryl” turning romantic?

“I don’t know if it’s this year, because like I say, she’s a little bit cray cray this year. But I mean, never say never,” Reedus said. “I don’t know. She’s a problem this year, you know what I’m saying?”

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, October 6 on AMC.