‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Find Reason to Worry For Carol and Daryl in Season 10

The Walking Dead has proved its “no one is safe” mantra truly applies to every character on the show. This is the series that killed Carl Grimes, after all. Heading into a tenth season, only a small handful of original characters from the AMC zombie series remains. Now, The Walking Dead fans have found an ominous reason to be worried about the fate of Carol and Daryl.

Back in the show’s early seasons, Carol and Daryl became close. The Season Nine finale brought them together again in a similar fashion. However, in looking back at those earlier seasons, one fan found an ominous line of dialogue. “Nine lives, remember?” Carol tells Daryl after he instructs her to stay safe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Well, if each season is considered one of those “lives” then one or both of these characters might be in trouble headed into Season 10.

Check out the moment from The Walking Dead with subtitles added to still frames below.

After Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride signed new contracts for The Walking Dead heading into the tenth season, it seems unlikely they would leave the series. In fact, if it were up to Reedus, he would play Daryl Dixon until the end of time.

“I started on season one of the show and I’d love to bookend it,” Reedus told ComicBook.com on The Walking Dead‘s Senoia, Georgia set in 2018. “I put so much effort into this. For me to walk away now would just seem so cowardly. It’s a fight every day in a million different ways, but it’s a fight that I’ve invested in. My family’s here. I like my life here. I like riding my motorcycle through the country. I’ve been in New York a long, long time and now every time I go back to New York, I just wanna go back to Georgia. It’s crazy there, especially since the show is so big. I’m very recognizable with my long hair and beady, scary little eyes. It’s hard to go anywhere, and I like it here. This is my family now. I’d love to see it to the end.”

The Walking Dead returns for its 10th season in October. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season on June 2nd. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes on Facebook.com/ComicBookNOW.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we dive deep into Shazam!, One Punch Man and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!