‘The Walking Dead’: Norman Reedus Teasing Daryl Love Interest?

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus shared a tweet which has fans thinking there might be love on the horizon for Daryl Dixon.

After Sunday night’s episode of The Walking Dead paired Daryl with newcomer Connie (Lauren Ridloff), some speculation began in regards to a budding romance between the two characters. The relationship appeared to be platonic throughout the episode, no physical barriers were broken, but some — such as The Hollywood Reporter’s writers — are theorizing that there might be something more to their journey together.

Reedus caught wind of the story and shared it on Twitter to his nearly four million followers on the social media platform. Take a look at the tweet below.

‘Walking Dead’: Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Connie (Lauren Ridloff) Love Interest Theory | Hollywood Reporter //t.co/HQ6nWvPJZM — norman reedus (@wwwbigbaldhead) March 4, 2019

It’s not very often Reedus tweet links to anything other than his Instagram account. Since February 1, 2019, only a handful of links to other locations have been shared on his account, one of which was to his Walking Dead co-star Pollyanna McIntosh’s Darlin’ film’s poster reveal and others link out to “tunes” he created during a taping for an episode of Ride with Norman Reedus.

As a result, many fans think this is a tease of what may be coming on The Walking Dead.

Speaking to ComicBook.com on the set of Sunday night’s Episode 9×12 back in September, Reedus claimed his character would never be the one to make a first-move in a relationship and gave little to no indication that a romance was on the horizon.

“Maybe? I don’t know,” Reedus dodged when outright asked my a reporter if Daryl “gets a girl” in Season Nine. “I’m not supposed to say stuff,” the actor added.

“He’s not gonna make the first move,” Reedus said. “He’s not that type of a guy. He’s like, ‘Here, I brought you something.’ And you’re like, ‘Who brought me that?’ And I just wanna follow that person. He’s kind of like a puppy like that, but a very mean, loyal puppy.” Ironically enough, Reedus did end up with a puppy companion this season in the form of the ever-popular Dog character, but that’s unrelated.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.