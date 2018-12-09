‘The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Rebelled Against a “F’ing Stupid” Daryl Dixon Accessory

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus once had to rebel against his motorcycle-riding Daryl Dixon sporting “f—ing stupid” sunglasses.

“They tried to put sunglasses on me — we had a new bike a couple seasons ago, and a lot of it was on gravel, a lot of the roads they picked. And somebody in stunts or somebody said, ‘He needs glasses because a pebble could hit him in the eye!’” Reedus said on Dan Fogler’s 4D Xperience podcast.

“And we did one scene with me wearing glasses and I was like, ‘This is f—ing stupid.’ I won’t wear a helmet, but I wore glasses? You know what I’m saying? And I was just like, ‘It’s just too cool, with the glasses, like f— that sh-t.’”

Reedus also recounted an early request aimed at the bowman’s iconic weapon.

“I have to fight for that, because in the beginning, the crossbow — how you hold a crossbow — covers your mouth. So if you gave me lines while I’m shooting or pointing at something, they’d be like, ‘Can you lower the crossbow and shoot it from your hip?’” Reedus said.

“And I’m like, ‘That’s not how you shoot a crossbow. You don’t shoot a crossbow from the hip. What are you, Scarface?’”

That one, Reedus said, wasn’t for the star’s recognizable face, but to better help with automated dialog replacement, or dubbing, in post-production.

“So I’d be like, ‘They know who I am, you know? It’s my voice and you’re looking at my face, why do you gotta see my lips move?’” Reedus said. “And [they’re like], ‘It’ll work better with ADR!’”

In 2017, a resin statue — featuring Reedus’ Daryl on his motorcycle, firing bows at walkers while sporting a pair of sunglasses — was released by McFarlane Toys in 2017.

Reedus also opened up about how he played his last scene with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who appeared to die in front of a helpless Daryl when the wounded Alexandrian leader made his last stand on a bridge he then exploded to save his allies from a massive herd of approaching walkers.

Daryl was last seen uncovering the mystery of new enemy group the Whisperers in the Season Nine mid-season finale, when he unmasked a human survivor posing as a mindless walker following the murder of Jesus (Tom Payne).

In the back half of Season Nine, as shown in the 9B trailer, Daryl will play a central role in the conflict with the Whisperers and can be seen engaging in a knockdown battle with Whisperer number two Beta (Sons of Anarchy‘s Ryan Hurst).

The Walking Dead returns with new episodes Sunday, February 10 on AMC.