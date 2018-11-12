‘The Walking Dead’ 907 Sneak Peek Introduces Daryl’s Dog

Carol (Melissa McBride) and son Henry (Matt Lintz) reunite with a self-exiled Daryl (Norman Reedus) and meet his dog in an extended sneak peek from The Walking Dead 907, “Stradivarius.”

Daryl removes his poncho. Carol and Henry step into Daryl’s makeshift camp.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You didn’t fix the boat since last time?” Carol asks as Daryl dips his hands into the river.

A dog rushes over, toting a torn off walker hand.

“Good dog,” Daryl says, scooping up the bloodied treat and tossing it into his campfire.

Carol falls back into her old role as half best friend, half mother-figure. “When was the last time you ate?”

“Dog ate yesterday,” Daryl says.

Carol, unfazed, “I’m not talking about the dog.”

The name of the dog, which appears to be a Belgian Malinois, has yet to be revealed — if it has one at all.

“It’s so good,” Reedus told ComicBook.com of his new furry best friend during a Season Nine set visit.

“I love it. I think he’s the smartest cast member we got. We just did a scene the other day that ended up being the opposite of what it was supposed to be because the dog just wanted to do something else, and it came out so much better. He’ll probably be running the show. It’s great! I love it. He loves me, too.”

Going into Season Eight in 2017, Reedus described his ideal dog as “a Blue Heeler mix, kind of a Mad Max dog.”

“Sort of light blue with the dots, maybe two different colored eyes, and it would only answer to me, and no one else could pet it but me. I don’t want anyone to be able to pet him but me,” Reedus added. “I think it would be really cool, and I think it would add to my character.”

Unless the dog encounters the same tragic fate that befell Shiva, the four-legged companion of King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Reedus wants the dog by his side until the end.

“I would walk up over a hill and then a little wolf puppy would come out of the woods and follow me up,” Reedus told CNET in 2017 of his ideal ending for Daryl Dixon. “And people would just go, ‘Whatever happened to that guy?’”

Reedus has since declared he wants to be the last man standing on The Walking Dead and inked a hefty three-year deal with AMC following the departure of Rick Grimes star Andrew Lincoln from the series.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.