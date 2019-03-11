‘The Walking Dead’ Turns to Rick Grimes for Answers in Episode 914 Sneak Peek

An extended sneak peek look at The Walking Dead 914, ‘Scars,’ finds Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) with one question: What Would Rick Grimes Do?

Daryl has returned to Alexandria for the first time in years. His old home acts as a safe haven while Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Henry (Matt Lintz) and former Whisperer Lydia (Cassady McClincy) are on the run from Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) minions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Is Hilltop in danger?” Judith asks. The rescue effort means no going back to the community now overseen by Tara (Alanna Masterson).

“I don’t know,” Daryl admits. “Might be.”

“But you helped Lydia anyways.”

“No, I went to get Henry. Lydia just kind of tagged along.”

“You brought her here,” Judith says. “That means you want to help. I want to help, too.”

Daryl knows it. But when asked if he’ll stay if mom Michonne (Danai Gurira) says it’s okay, he takes a second. “Nah. I should keep movin’.”

“Your mom’s right. Keeping you and RJ safe, this place. That’s what’s important.”

Judith says it’s not.

“I mean, not just us. I’ve heard the stories, how everyone fought the Saviors and won. We can do that again.”

“You haven’t heard all the stories,” Daryl says.

“What would my dad do?” she asks innocently. Daryl has no answer.

“Yeah,” she says, “that’s what I thought.”

The long-missing and believed dead Rick (Andrew Lincoln) disappeared six years earlier when Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) rescued him in the immediate aftermath of a bridge explosion, transporting the wounded Rick to places unknown aboard a helicopter.

Sometime during that largely unexplored time frame, Daryl and Michonne suffered a shared trauma, each left with matching ‘X’ scars.

“It is a backstory actually, but you’ll find out what happened with that is something that just happened between Michonne and Daryl,” Reedus said in a February episode of Talking Dead.

“And the rest of the group don’t really know what that is yet, but something horrific happened right there and you’ll learn later, with the new people coming into the group, that there’s certain lines that you don’t cross but we crossed them.”

Reedus teased only “that’s our little secret, but it’s a really dark, dark secret.”

Former co-star Michael Cudlitz, who returned to The Walking Dead this season as director, previously warned the coming backstory is “a really f—ed up story.”

The Walking Dead premieres ‘Scars’ Sunday, March 17 at 9/8c on AMC.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!