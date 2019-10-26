The Walking Dead: Daryl Confronts Negan in Clip from Season 10 Episode 4

Daryl (Norman Reedus) gets in Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) face for hanging around Lydia (Cassady McClincy) in a clip from The Walking Dead 10×04, “Silence the Whisperers” (via GameSpot). Despite divorcing herself from the Whisperers and mother Alpha (Samantha Morton) months ago, Lydia is an outsider within Alexandria. Tensions boiled at a town assembly in 10×03, “Ghosts,” where a blood-thirsty Margo (Jerri Tubbs) demanded justice for the slain Highwaymen while Gage (Jackson Pace) called for the Whisperers’ heads — literally — to avenge murdered friends Rodney (Joe Ando Hirsh), Addy (Kelley Mack) and Henry (Matt Lintz). Because Alexandria is ordered to abide by Alpha’s imposed laws, Margo and Gage have targeted Lydia. Enter Negan.

Negan advised Lydia to roll with her torment, but she refuses to “smile and take it.” Because killing them with kindness isn’t working, Negan tells Lydia to avoid letting her bullies trigger a reaction. Daryl orders Lydia away, but as another outsider on the receiving end of Alexandria’s stink eye, Lydia says Negan gets her.

“She’s just trying to fit in,” Negan tells Daryl. He’s not hearing it. “Yeah, well,” he says, “that ain’t ever gonna happen if she hangs out with you now, is it?”

Both Lydia and Negan come under fire in “Silence the Whisperers,” where Alexandria is vandalized by anti-Whisperer graffiti.

Despite Daryl’s history with the former Savior leader, he might be forced to come to Negan’s defense when tensions reach a boiling point within Alexandria’s walls.

“I like what Jeffrey’s doing with the character this year. It’s a completely different character than we’ve seen before,” Reedus said at San Diego Comic-Con when teasing a potential Daryl-Negan team up. “I think there’s a mutual understanding between those two characters. I think they might need each other at some point. It’s such a weird world, ’cause some of the bad guys are the good guys, and the good guys are the bad guys, and everybody thinks they’re doing the right thing. I mean, we’ve all killed people. We’ve all done crazy things, so maybe there will be a time where we need him.”

“Big, bald badass” Alpha just “might be the reason” behind the ‘Degan’ team up. “I love working with Jeff,” Reedus added. “I’ve known him for a long, long time. It’s pretty awesome.”

The Walking Dead 10×04, “Silence the Whisperers,” premieres Sunday, Oct. 27 at 9/8c on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.