Daryl’s Story On ‘The Walking Dead’ To Wrap Up Poetically

Of the many threads being carried out in The Walking Dead, Daryl’s will wrap up in a “poetic way” when the show returns.

“There’s some really good Daryl stuff coming up with some of the characters he’s been going toe-to-toe with,” Daryl actor Norman Reedus tells EW. “I love the way some of those stories get wrapped in the end. There’s a real beauty to it. It’s not exactly the way that you think. It wraps up in a very poetic way.”

Immediately, the thought of Daryl and Dwight’s story which began in The Walking Dead Season Six coming to a close comes to mind. The two came face to face in Episode 8×08 as Dwight helped the Alexandrians survive a Savior encounter by killing his own men. Daryl finally decided to spare the man with the burnt face and simply take his vest back.

The last they were seen, Daryl and Dwight were huddled in the sewers outside of Alexandria as the group hid from Negan and the Saviors. Heading into the next run of episodes, Dwight will be crucial in aiding Alexandria’s survival.

Throughout Season Eight, Daryl has been hungry for justice. After his attempt to kill the Saviors by ramming a garbage truck into the Sanctuary backfired and allowed an attack on Alexandria to be carried out, the rogue soldier might finally see Rick’s way as being the best path to follow.

“The people that started this show, to me, are the heart of the show,” Reedus said. “When you lose those key members, it’s such a big blow to the show, and to the fans, and to us that are there. Who’s left? There’s only a few of us left out of all those people. If you wanted to turn it into a totally different show, you get rid of those people. But if you want to hold on to what made the show special, you’ve got to be very careful what you do with those people.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018.