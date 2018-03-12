‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Predicted Sunday’s Big Death

The Walking Dead fans called a key character’s death in Sunday’s new episode, well before it ever happened.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 8×11 follow!

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Father Gabriel and Doctor Carson making their escape from Negan’s Sanctuary after Episode 8×08, fans of The Walking Dead initially expected them to make their way to the Hilltop if the series were to follow the comic book source material. However, when Siddiq revealed himself to be a doctor in Episode 8×09, fans knew the writing was on the wall for Carson. He would never make it to Maggie and help with her pregnancy. Siddiq would.

As it turns out, the fans and speculation were entirely correct. Doctor Carson would see some significant screen time in Episode 8×11, only to take a bullet to the chest and be left for dead in the bed of a pick-up truck after the Saviors caught up with him and Gabriel.

Since the dude Carl saved is a doctor,does that mean Carson will die? @AMCTalkingDead #TheWalkingDead — Sparkelz (@SadLlamaBear) March 12, 2018

“Since the dude Carl saved is a doctor, does that mean Carson will die?” one fan wrote on Twitter as the episode began on Sunday night. Yes, Sparkelz, that’s exactly what it meant!

I’m betting this doctor is done in by the end of the episode! Only got room for one doctor and they have Siddiq now! #twd #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/TJXXaPNahj — Beth Hannel (@bethhannel) March 12, 2018

Just ask Twitter user Beth Hannel, she knew all along. “I’m betting this doctor is done in by the end of the episode!” she wrote. “Only got room for one doctor and they have Siddiq now.”

Guess conventional wisdom says you can have two doctor and ones got to die!! #DemDeadz #TheWalkingDead — Da Lonely Blerd (@William_Teron) March 12, 2018

In the exquisite words of Da Lonely Blerd, “Guess conentional wisdom says you can have two doctors and ones got to die!” With Siddiq safely at the Hilltop and primed to help Maggie with anything she might need, yes, ones does got to die.

WHY DO DOCTORS ALWAYS DIE IN THIS SHOW?#TheWalkingDead — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) March 12, 2018

“Why do doctors always die in this show?” fan account The Walking Dead World asks. It’s a fair question, too. Surely, Hershel Greene and Denise Cloyd would like to get an answer to it.

Must wear attire if you’re a doctor on #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/KU3VEfdiOr — Stephen Stephan (@stephenstephan) March 12, 2018

The ole red shirt is being applied by Twitter user Stephen Stephan, implying Doctor Carson and those doctors before him only ever graced the show with their presences to be killed off.

Now, it’s on Siddiq to do the surviving and aiding. “Siddiq better pray another doctor doesn’t show up,” Hanniburitoooooooo writes on Twitter. How many doctors can possibly still be alive in the zombie apocalypse?

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.