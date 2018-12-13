‘The Walking Dead’: Austin Amelio Confirms Fate of Dwight After the Time Jump

If you thought you’d seen the last of Dwight on The Walking Dead, it might be time to start thinking again. According to actor Austin Amelio, who played Dwight on the series, the character is very much alive.

Over the weekend, Amelio took part in a panel at Walker Stalker Con New Jersey, and of course he was asked by fans about the future of his character. Dwight was last seen in the Season Eight finale, leaving the communities to go find his wife, Sherry. Since his departure, the show has jumped multiple years into the future, leaving everyone wondering what ever became of Dwight.

During the panel, Amelio confirmed Dwight’s fate.

“He’s alive,” the actor said. “That’s all I can say. He’s alive. He’s alive in the world somewhere.”

Amelio went on to explain how he thought Dwight could return to the fold at some point in the future. While there has been no official confirmation of a comeback for Dwight, the actor had some ideas.

“There’s so many different ways you can go with him,” Amelio said. “There’s the comic book, there’s Sherry’s story, there’s me being with the Alexandrians. I have no idea. I have full faith in the writers. They do an awesome job, so I’m sure they’d bring me back in an incredible way.”

One idea that Amelio didn’t bring up is the opportunity for Dwight to appear on Fear the Walking Dead instead of returning to the main series. While there has been no indication on either series that this could happen, it’s not exactly hard to believe. Morgan recently moved from The Walking Dead to Fear pretty seamlessly, and he’s now one of the stars of the spinoff series. There’s no reason to think the same couldn’t happen to Dwight, who is on the road searching for his wife.

If he did appear on Fear, it would avoid all discussions of where he’s been during the time jump. Given that Fear now takes place earlier in the timeline than Walking Dead, there would be a lot less missing time to try and explain.

