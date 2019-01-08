‘The Walking Dead’ Star Joins ‘Fear’ for Another Crossover

The Walking Dead star Austin Amelio is headed to Fear the Walking Dead to serve as the next crossover character between the two AMC shows.

Having been entirely absent from The Walking Dead‘s ninth season, Amelio will reprise his role as Dwight on Fear the Walking Dead, ComicBook.com has learned from multiple sources involved with the series.

The move follows the crossover lead previously carried out by Morgan Jones actor Lennie James. James joined Fear the Walking Dead in its fourth season and has since become the show’s lead actor. With Amelio, James, Jenna Elfman, Garret Dillahunt, and Maggie Grace all having joined Fear the Walking Dead within the past two years, the show continues to transition away from its original cast and into something new.

Original cast members Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, and Danay Garcia remain on Fear the Walking Dead to begin Season Five.

Dwight was last seen on The Walking Dead in its Season Eight finale when Daryl Dixon exiled him from Alexandria and told him never to return. It appears Dwight is doing just that, allowing Amelio to head to his home state of Texas for production on the sibling series which is set years prior to The Walking Dead‘s current Whisperer story in Season Nine.

Speaking to members of the press at San Diego Comic-Con in 2018, the Dead universe’s chief content officer Scott Gimple was quick to not rule out any possible crossovers in the future despite The Walking Dead seeing a massive time jump. “It does not [rule out more crossovers],” Gimple said. “That’s about all I got to say. It does not but I wouldn’t expect it all the time. Things could happen. You never know who might pop up on Fear the Walking Dead. That includes The Walking Dead and potentially people in the past from Fear the Walking Dead.”

At the time, the plan to have Amelio and his Dwight character join Fear the Walking Dead in its fifth season was already in motion.

The Walking Dead returns for the back half of its ninth season on February 10, 2019 at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.