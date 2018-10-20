Beth Greene Actress Emily Kinney Explains Why She No Longer Watches ‘The Walking Dead’

Traveling musician and former The Walking Dead star Emily Kinney no longer watches the show.

“You know, I don’t, because I don’t watch a lot of TV and I travel a lot. I’m not, like, avoiding it,” Kinney told The Stalking Dead Podcast.

“I just don’t. I just don’t. I mean, there’s no — I’m not specifically going, ‘I’m not gonna watch it!’ But I just, if I’m home, and I’m like, ‘What do I want to watch today on TV?’ I don’t find myself wanting to watch it, [laughs]. I just don’t, it’s scary.”

She clarified: “I do like it, I like the show. I’ve loved watching it when I do watch it, I think it’s so great. I’m proud of it. But I just don’t watch [laughs].”

Kinney starred on the series between seasons Two through Five as singing farm girl Beth Greene, daughter of Hershel (Scott Wilson) and half-sister to Maggie (Lauren Cohan). She met her untimely demise in 508, “Coda,” when she was on the receiving end of a bullet accidentally fired by cop-turned-Grady Memorial Hospital leader Dawn (Christine Woods).

When asked about fan response to Beth being killed off the series, Kinney admitted “some of it was surprising.” Fan response was so strong that some viewers even launched a petition in an attempt to reverse Beth’s death, garnering more than 65,000 signatures.

“I mean, it was like sort of satisfying, too, to feel like something you worked on for four years, that it made such an impact on people,” she said.

“And the character you created resonated so much with people, and that they were gonna miss me. That was quite nice for my ego, I guess, not just like, ‘Oh yeah, we don’t really care, okay, they killed her off, bye, see ya,’ you know? It was quite nice for my fragile actor ego to have people say, ‘We love you, we miss you, we wish you were still on it.’”

A recent episode of The Walking Dead Season Nine paid tribute to Beth, Hershel, and Glenn (Steven Yeun) in the form of paintings displayed in Maggie’s office at the Hilltop, where she serves as leader. The works were crafted by Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh), formerly Jadis, who was an art teacher before the zombie apocalypse.

Kinney is now on tour in support of her second album, “Oh Jonathan.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.