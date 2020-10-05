The Walking Dead: Lennie James Ready For Infinity War Crossover Of All Shows

The first generation of The Walking Dead universe is coming to an end. Season 11 of The Walking Dead will be the zombie show’s last, wholly concluding the saga which began on Halloween of 2010 with a final episode in the Fall of 2022. As the franchise aims to continue with spinoffs and movies beyond this generation, the already existing expansions might be tied into The Walking Dead‘s grand finale. The Walking Dead: World Beyond will wrap up just before The Walking Dead does. Fear the Walking Dead might wrap up with its seventh season, also in 2022. For Lennie James, one of two actors to have appeared on both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, the idea of an Avengers: Infinity War-like crossover event to tie all of the characters and stories together is a titillating notion.

“I don’t know how it’s all gonna finish,” James, who has played Morgan Jones since The Walking Dead‘s first episode, told ComicBook.com. “I mean, it would be kind of cool if it was a big Infinity War and everybody from all of the different shows all come together at some kind of mass apocalyptic kind of, hoedown or whatever, I’m looking forward.”

James portrayed Morgan in the pilot Days Gone Bye episode before coming and going within the main series in its first eight seasons. He joined Fear the Walking Dead for the first crossover with Fear‘s Season 4 and is continuing his journey as Morgan Jones starting with Sunday night’s Season 6 premiere.

One advantage James sees for the writers is the amount of time they have between now and the end. The Walking Dead has 30 episodes remaining. The Walking Dead: World Beyond will be 20 episodes in total. Fear the Walking Dead, although not announced to be ending, would have 32 episodes in its run if AMC decides to end it with this first generation.

“I’m looking forward to seeing it too much, too much,” James says. “I’m looking forward to seeing, what happens and what the writers come up with because they’ve got plenty of warning. They know when it’s gonna end, and how many episodes they’re doing so they can write and kind of come up with whatever they like.”

Having been a part of the universe since its television debut, James has been aboard the Walking Dead roller coaster for 10 years now — and he hopes thee fans get their wishes when the train reaches its destination. “I think one of the things that The Walking Dead has been either a part of, or crew, or certainly of a pivotal part of, is the relationship between the show and the fans,” he says. “That The Walking Dead has been right at the pinnacle of that relationship… And Comic-Cons, and basically the explosion of the nerd, really has been, The Walking Dead has been right at the front of that. It is geek heaven. And, I think that the, fans should have their say, I think people should post as many versions of what they would like to see So, you know, in order to feel, the possibilities for the writers and the creators and see what comes out the other end.”

The Walking Dead: World Beyond airs Sundays at 10pm ET, following new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead at 9pm ET. The Walking Dead will return for 6 more episodes in Season 10 in the spring. The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead will begin airing in the Fall of 2021.