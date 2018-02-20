The Walking Dead Episode 6, 7, & 8 Titles And Synopsis Reveal Major Spoilers

Potentially major spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 7A follow.

The titles and synopsis for Episodes 6, 7, and 8 of The Walking Dead Season 7 have been revealed and they are jam packed with spoilers.

In the first four weeks of The Walking Dead‘s current season, less than a week has passed in the show’s timeline. Negan arrived in Episode 7×01, wreaking havoc on the heads of two members of the Alexandria community. The following week saw Carol and Morgan discovering Ezekiel’s thriving Kingdom community in a timeframe assumed to be running simultaneously to the rest of the episodes. Week three followed Daryl in the wake of being take hostage by the Saviors and the most recent episode saw Negan head to Alexandria for the first time, which was said to be less than a week after meeting Rick and the group.

This Sunday, audiences will venture to the Hilltop with Maggie and Sasha, finding the two of the show’s most powerful women for the first time since the premiere. The episode picks up directly where 7×04 left off.

Then, we will come to Episodes 6, 7, and 8.

Episode 6 is titled, “Swear.” The synopsis for Swear reads, “Someone stumbles upon a brand new society, and this society is unlike anything seen before.”

There are a couple of ways to interpret this cryptic synopsis. According to the rumor mill, Episode 6 will follow Tara and Heath as they carry out the apocalypse’s longest supply run — which began in Season 6 — and introduce a new batch of characters somewhere near a beach. Oceanside is the immediate thought for comic book fans but that group is a ways off according to the comics.

Then, there is the possibility of Rick discovering the Kingdom. He will head out of Alexandria in the coming moments with an unspoken destination. Perhaps he will land at Ezekiel’s Kingdom and the first signs of a plan to take down Negan will surface?

Episode 7 is titled, “Sing Me A Song.” This title says it all for fans of Robert Kirkman’s comics. While Carl did not get in the back of Negan’s truck in Episode 7×04, it would appear he will land at the Sanctuary sooner than later given the events of the comics. In the comics, after Carl sneaks to the Sanctuary mows down a bunch of the Saviors with a machine gun, Negan forces him to remove his eyepatch and sing a song for him. It’s a twisted manipulation and an iconic moment from the pages.

The synopsis all but confirms the suspicions. The synopsis for Sing Me A Song reads, “A deeper look at the Sanctuary and the world of the Saviors; members of Alexandria look for supplies.”



Episode 8 is called, “Hearts Still Beating.” The synopsis for 7×08 reads, “Negan’s unwelcome visit to Alexandria continues as other members scavenge for supplies; things quickly spin out of control.”

This synopsis also contains a tease of a major spoiler based on the comics. When Negan shows up to Alexandria while Rick is at the Kingdom, he has a conversation with one particular ever-defiant character. We won’t name them here as to avoid getting to spoilery, but the actor recently weighed in on realizing the character’s death in an interview with ComicBook.com. For more on that, click here, as it seems to be set up for the midseason finale.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.