‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode 5: Rick’s Last Episode

On Sunday night, AMC will air the fifth episode of The Walking Dead‘s ninth season.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×05 is titled, “What Comes After.” The official synopsis for What Comes After reads, “Rick is forced to face the past as he struggles to maintain the safety of the communities and protect the future he and Carl envisioned.” The episode is directed by Greg Nicotero on a script from Scott Gimple and Matthew Negrete.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sunday night’s episode of The Walking Dead will be the last episode of Rick Grimes as Andrew Lincoln makes his exit from the AMC show. Beginning with Episode 9×06, the show will permanently be without Lincoln and his character. Furthermore, Maggie will be making an exit from the series as Lauren Cohan pursues other work, with the door being left open for a potential return.

Sunday night’s Episode 9×04 tore some members of the group from one another as the divide of stances on Negan’s fate grew wider. While Maggie ventured to Negan’s Alexandria jail cell with killing him on her mind, Daryl distracted Rick and took him away from Alexandria. After an argument was settled, Rick and Daryl split up in an effort to both warn the camp and keep a massive walker herd from heading its way.

When Rick came upon the massive herds, he was bucked off of his horse and onto a rebar. Rick was impaled and appeared lifeless at the end of the episode.

Whether or not Rick Grimes is killed to make way for Lincoln’s departure is unknown, but one specific things his fans clinging on to hope for the character: “My relationship with this part is far from over,” Lincoln told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic Con. “I’m not gonna say anything more than that but I will say, ‘Watch this season.’”

Following The Walking Dead Episode 9×05, Comicbook.com’s After the Dead will be live with director and executive producer Greg Nicotero from his and Norman Reedus’ restaurant on the show’s Senoia, Georgia set. To watch, follow ComicBook NOW’s official Facebook page to be notified when the show is live.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.