‘The Walking Dead’: Fans React to Episode 911

An eye-opening episode of The Walking Dead saw Daryl reluctantly return Lydia (Cassady McClincy) to abusive mother and Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton), while Carol (Melissa McBride) and King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) embarked on a dangerous — but sometimes fun — “side mission.”

“When we’re writing the show, I always want that balance between this really, really serious storyline with our people dealing with life and death issues. But humor is a way that people cope with the world, and even in dark circumstances, there are people who find a way to find joy and light,” showrunner Angela Kang told EW of the episode’s opposing tones.

“I’ve always felt that with the Kingdom, that’s one of the groups where their entire philosophy is to find a way to live in the moment and find the joy. They have an acapella choir at the Kingdom. I thought it just was really fun and we were just trying to grapple with what is it that’s important in this world, and what is important to preserve.”

Kang admits there was an internal debate over pairing the heaviness of the Hilltop storyline with the goings-on at a dilapidated movie theater in search of a projector bulb, which Ezekiel hoped could help unite the splintered communities through the magic of shared entertainment.

“There was even debate internally, about with everything that’s going on with the Whisperers, isn’t this going to feel too light? But there’s a reason why entertainment moves people. There’s a reason why the Olympics exist, and even in times of people being split apart, there are ways that people want to come together, and that’s important because it helps us preserve community,” Kang said.

“That’s the thing that all of our people are grappling with. It’s the importance of community. How do we draw together? What are the things that draw us together? Or the things that draw the next generation together?

“It’s something that seems like a frivolous mission and actually is really important to the idea of the human condition. So, that was just a new logic for the story, and I think the sudden parts of it like the tonal shift, it’s not something that we do very often on the show. But it’s also the thing that I think makes the episode unique and memorable.”

Flashback

me still trying to figure out what happened between all the communities and also how michonne and daryl got those scars #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/IKxpm44f2J — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) February 25, 2019

Jerry’s Kids

They had two babies by now? BRING ON ALL THE JERBILA BABIES! I MUST LOVE THEM! #TheWalkingDead — Summer ? (@IamBatMILF) February 25, 2019

Jerry has been busy… #TheWalkingDead — kenda kirby (@missinrina09) February 25, 2019

JERRY AND NABILA HAVE KIDS!#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/nPLXTRaZqt — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) February 25, 2019

jerry and nabila have not one.. not two.. but 3 BABIES IM CRYING ????#TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/jmQiWkRzyW — summer (@dxzeddixon) February 25, 2019

Carzekiel

If Ezekiel and Carol reunite with Henry, the need to drill into his freaking skull “Don’t be stupid” and “Don’t act impulsively” #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/vca2XNEvoc — ☆Robbi€☆ (@_Robbie_Rob) February 25, 2019

When Carol asked Ezekiel about what he is scared about?



Ezekiel:#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/poCLPvZNDo — Daryl Dixon (@BAMFDarylDixon_) February 25, 2019

Oh no… I forgot … Carol & the Kingdom folk don’t know about Jesus. The next time they come to Hilltop it’s going to be bad news. #TWD #TheWalkingDead #TWDFam #TWDFamily pic.twitter.com/mQtGG70HEs — Nerdy Nicole Cosplay (Candiss Nicole) (@CandissNicole) February 25, 2019

I Am Alpha

Side Mission

so some folks bout to lose they life, so zeke can charge more for them renaissance fair tickets… #TheWalkingDead #Bounty pic.twitter.com/dFoOZX9BtJ — Ninja Kitty Boop (@2KllMckngBrd) February 25, 2019

My inner self watching tonight’s episode of #TheWalkingDead #TWD



Just so much foolishness, too damn much pic.twitter.com/gDe9wqL72k — gєσgηу (@gjmode) February 25, 2019

i know if things are happy at the kingdom right now shits gonna go down real fast #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/aikgK6Xs5b — natalie (@natalieerin_s) February 25, 2019

Carol basically Legolas now #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/h24bHjjFNv — B E A N Z | Currently stuck in Raccoon City (@PhotosByBeanz) February 25, 2019

Distracting walkers with Eddie Harris just so King E. can give the folks a movie night …. why? Cuz “It’s All Right Now”…. #TWD #TheWalkingDead #TWDFam #TWDFamily pic.twitter.com/9xdLNqm0EL — Nerdy Nicole Cosplay (Candiss Nicole) (@CandissNicole) February 25, 2019

Hand Her Over

I think Daryl has lost his damn mind #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/mVIbh0CZPV — Rachel K (@raychick427) February 25, 2019

Daryl no I love you but no #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/p5JG8W4eT6 — Erin (@Goosalicious1) February 25, 2019

Daryl better than me. I would’ve thrown her daughter like #THEWALKINGDEAD pic.twitter.com/vJ3baYq8rc — HumbleSpirit❤️ (@Chynarosa) February 25, 2019

Oh, Henry

We been so focus on this trade that Henry goes & fucks it up! ???? #TheWalkingDead #TWD #TWDFamily pic.twitter.com/U3voZJnicV — Esmeralda Godinez (@EsmeChristina) February 25, 2019

Dammit Henry…he needs to die ? Carl would NEVER! That child should have been looked at the flowers or drank some long sleep tea or ate some delicious poison cookies a long time ago… #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/I2RpqPYRE8 — Saja (@grilledchzthug) February 25, 2019