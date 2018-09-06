‘The Walking Dead’: Eugene’s Wild New Haircut Revealed

Eugene Porter has long been known for his mullet on The Walking Dead but he will be rocking a pony tail when Season Nine rolls around.

As revealed in the character portraits for Season Nine, the metaphor-lover has taken on a new look involving a cowboy hat and lengthy pony tail hanging out of it. The look has set fans of Josh McDermitt’s character ablaze on social media, most of them firmly supporting the change.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the new look below.

Of all of the character portraits released, many are focusing on Eugene’s. Rick might have shaved his head, Aaron may have grown a beard, but it’s Eugene’s long hair that has people talking.

All of the comments seem to be positive (a rare moment for the Internet).

EUGENE LOOKIN LIKE A DAMN KING IN THE SEASON 9 PROMO PHOTO LOOK! AT! THAT! HAIR! pic.twitter.com/4OkKab1dVW — erin 40 (@lanebcy_) September 6, 2018

What do you think of Eugene’s new look? Is it a little bit dangerous to have such long hair in the zombie apocalypse? Could a walker possibly grab a hold of it and eventually bite him? Share your thoughts in the comment section!

For now, zombie-junkies will just have to wait on the zombie apocalypse and get their fix on AMC on Sunday nights. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!