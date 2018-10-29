‘The Walking Dead’ Broadcasts Its First F-Word

The Walking Dead has broadcast the long forbidden “F-word” for the first time.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×04 follow. Major spoilers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a sequence which saw Daryl and Rick arguing with one another regarding Negan’s fate, Daryl expressed his frustrations with colorful words. While crediting Glenn for Rick reuniting with Lori and Carl in the early days of the apocalypse, he went on to say, “And you sure a f— wouldn’t have found any of us!”

The Walking Dead has filmed many takes with the “F-word” in the past but none were broadcast on AMC. Some versions of the scenes were released on blu-ray and DVD bonus features and have since made their way online.

The decision to allow The Walking Dead to use the word came almost two years ago with a behind-the-scenes change of policy at AMC.

“You get a specific number of curse words you can say, and then there’s a list of what you can and can’t do,” former Fear the Walking Dead showrunner Dave Erickson told ComicBook.com in 2017. “I think it was our script coordinator who told me there was an email had come up; there had been a memo saying we could now say “f—” twice over the course of an entire season.”

While Fear the Walking Dead has filled it’s “F—” quota in two seasons now, The Walking Dead continued to cut the word from its dialogue until Sunday night. In fact, Rick Grimes actor Andrew Lincoln admitted that he used the word in the Season Eight premiere but learned it was ultimately muted.

“I only did one take where I didn’t swear on the countdown,” Lincoln said. “I just went, ’10, 9, 8, 7.. Ah, f— it,’ and then started shooting. That must be the only take that I didn’t swear so I think that it’s important everybody knows that, in my head, I was saying ‘F— it!’ just as I fired the gun at Negan. With every shot.”

According to executive producer Greg Nicotero and director of the Season Eight premiere, the word was cut because the episode was finished prior to AMC’s change of heart. “The moment that Andy’s talking about is when [Rick] says to Negan, ‘Oh, you’re gonna make me count?’ And the he goes, ’10, 9, 8, 7,’ and then he just goes, ‘Ah, F it!’ Cocks the gun and opens fire on Negan and the group,” Nicotero explained. “We had finished mixing this episode before the F-takes were approved by AMC. Otherwise, that would’ve been the perfect spot to put it in.”

Following Sunday night’s episode, ComicBook.com’s After the Dead is live to recap the shocking ending with exclusive cast interviews and coverage from Walker Stalker Con in Atlanta! To watch and be notified when the show is live, follow FaceBook.com/ComicBookNOW!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.