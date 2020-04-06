The Walking Dead Fans Celebrate Connie Star Lauren Ridloff on Her Birthday

The Walking Dead star Lauren Ridloff is being celebrated on her 42nd birthday. The actress, who plays Connie on the zombie drama, joined in Season 9 episode 5, “What Comes After,” as part of a tight-knit group of survivors who ultimately assimilate into the Hilltop community: sister Kelly (Angel Theory), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Magna (Nadia Hilker), and Luke (Dan Fogler). Ridloff’s fan-favorite Connie has since emerged as both a trusted ally and a romantic prospect for Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), but is most notable for being the first Deaf-mute character on The Walking Dead. Her character is currently missing, not seen since the events of the midseason 10 premiere, “Squeeze.”

Connie and Magna were left trapped in a cave when Carol (Melissa McBride) used dynamite in an attempt to destroy the walker horde corralled by Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton), the same horde Beta (Ryan Hurst) unleashes against the survivors in Season 10 episode 15, “The Tower,” which ends with our heroes surrounded by the herd in an abandoned hospital tower. Carol, Daryl, and Kelly are among the survivors who will be forced to fight for their survival in the postponed Season 10 finale, “A Certain Doom.”

Showrunner Angela Kang previously confirmed Connie’s disappearance accommodated Ridloff’s filming schedule on Marvel Studios’ The Eternals, where Ridloff plays speedy superhero Makkari. Questions about Connie’s fate will be answered when “A Certain Doom” airs as a special episode sometime later this year.

The Walking Dead next airs “A Certain Doom” as a special episode later this year. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.