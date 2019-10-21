The Walking Dead Fans React to Carol and Daryl Dream Sequence

The Walking Dead flirted with “Caryl,” the hoped-for romantic pairing of Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus), with a dream sequence showing peaceful domestic life where Daryl cooks breakfast before thumbing through his wallet and handing Carol money for jam at the corner store. Sat at the table is Carol’s son Henry (Matt Lintz), returned from the dead, never murdered at the hands of Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton). That fantasy ends when Carol is tearfully stirred awake, returning to a reality where she’s separated from ex-husband Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and still mourning the loss of their son.

“It’s a little subtle, some people may have gotten it or not, but when she’s in her house she has this dream that she goes down and Daryl’s making breakfast, and Henry’s at that table. And then she wakes up, and she has no more pills, and she’s crying,” showrunner Angela Kang said on Talking Dead. “We’re like, Carol’s nightmare, the thing that happens every time she goes to sleep, is she thinks of her son. And she just can’t bear it. So it’s easier right now for her to stay awake and concentrate on, ‘How am I going to get revenge on Alpha?’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Carol wrestles with self-destructive behaviors over the course of Season 10, she’ll do it with Daryl at her side: Kang previously revealed the best friends share a “very big storyline together” this year.

“We’ll see a lot of the Whisperers conflict through the eyes of these two as they are at times on parallel tracks, at times on divergent tracks,” she told TVLine. But could the longtime friendship turn romantic?

“I think they are soulmates, whether or not their relationship ever goes into romantic territory. They are tied to each other in this world and have been through so much together,” Kang said. “They love each other, and they trust each other. They care what happens to the other. And yet that can be very complicated when there’s so much trauma and this bigger thing that’s taking over the communities.”

For now, Caryl fans are weighing in on Carol’s potentially telling dream:

Slide 1

Slide 2

Based off of her dream, does part of Carol want to be with Daryl, as more than friends?#TheWalkingDead #TWD — Breanda Newell (@Breanda_Newell) October 21, 2019

I KNOW IT WAS A DREAM BUT DARYL COOKING I JUST –#thewalkingdead#twd pic.twitter.com/PtKaAsPr9q — taiga. (@floofycorazon) October 21, 2019

Slide 3

Dreaming of a normal life with Daryl 👀 #TheWalkingDead #TWD — Anna (@Fangirling_Anna) October 21, 2019

Slide 4

Daryl is her husband not Zeke huh 🤔🤔🤔 #thewalkingdead — PH¡££¥ ĶÅŤĘ (@Endl3ssNit3s) October 21, 2019

I still want Daryl to be rezoned into Carols love town 😭@WalkingDead_AMC #Caryl #TheWalkingDead — ♡spoothead♡ (@str8upAndria) October 21, 2019

Slide 5

Raise your hand if you wanted that scene with Daryl making breakfast for Carol to be real? #TWD #TheWalkingDead — FrancesStockton (@FrancesStockton) October 21, 2019

Daryl cooking breakfast? I knew that was a dream #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/m1joeQQp2M — B E A N Z| Credit Your Photographer Please! (@PhotosByBeanz) October 21, 2019

Slide 6

Carol is dreaming about a little family life and it includes Daryl and Henry. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/IE4PB7Xs5V — Mickayla Scott (@Mick_Scott94) October 21, 2019

I love that the audience question straight out asked Angela about #Caryl 😍🥰 Can we please go canon already? #carylismyjam #carylisendgame — Micha Ella (@ciaomichaella) October 21, 2019

I would not be opposed to seeing Carol’s other dreams of Daryl, preferably the ones where their lips are touching. #TWD #CarylIsMyJam — Amanda Johnston (@AmandaLJ12) October 21, 2019

Daryl and Carol are pretty much married at this point. Just saying. Also, @mcbridemelissa deserves all the awards! #TalkingDead #carylismyjam — Shipthething (@shipthething) October 21, 2019

Slide 7

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.