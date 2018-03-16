‘The Walking Dead’ Taking All Out War Conclusion, ‘Fear’ Crossover Premiere To Theaters

The Walking Dead is going big with its conclusion of the war between Rick and Negan, along with Morgan’s sendoff to Fear the Walking Dead.

The Season Eight finale of The Walking Dead and Season Four premiere of Fear the Walking Dead will play back to back in theaters in a partnership with Fathom Events being dubbed Survival Sunday: The Walking Dead & Fear the Walking Dead. The event will begin at 8:30 pm ET on April 15, with 30-minutes of exclusive content before The Walking Dead Episode 8×16 begins for those who attend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Sunday, April 15 marks an epic and highly-anticipated moment for these series, as worlds collide when Morgan crosses over from The Walking Dead and into the new world of Fear,” said Theresa Beyer, SVP of Brand Activation for AMC. “We are thrilled to be working with our terrific partners at Fathom to provide fans from across the country the opportunity to experience this crossover moment in such a special way and among other members of one of television’s most passionate fan communities.”

Tickets for the event go on sale starting March 16, through the Fathom Events website.

Father Gabriel actor Seth Gilliam only needs two words while talking to ComicBook.com to tease the episodes which round out Season Eight: “More death.”

“It does take its toll,” Gilliam says of the deaths. “It’s one of the reasons I’m actually excited to be here in London [for Walker Stalker Con], now, is a chance to see people I haven’t seen in quite a while, people who I had gotten accustomed to hanging out with and spending time with.”

As for Fear the Walking Dead, the show is being revamped after a strong Season Three. Lennie James heads straight from The Walking Dead Season Eight to the sibling series to pull off a crossover unlike anything ever on television before it. The two episodes will air back to back on April 15.

“The things that the writers are doing with Morgan and the way that they’re navigating, it’s not really a spoiler alert, but the way that Morgan transitions through the crossover is really, really interesting,” James tells ComicBook.com. “The springboard that goes from The Walking Dead to Fear is a real… He goes with some kind of trajectory. It is a full, well-thought out journey that Morgan goes on. A lot of it is tied to his relationship with Rick. A lot of it is tied to his relationship to this group of people that he feels conflicted about caring for and wanting to protect.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.