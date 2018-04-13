Theaters Giving Out Collectible ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Fear’ Crossover Posters

Fans attending the Walking Dead crossover event in theaters will receive an exclusive collectible poster blending both series and commemorating the occassion.

Fans heading to #TheWalkingDead + #FearTWD premiere in theaters will also get this exclusive poster by artist Brian Rood. #TWDFamily pic.twitter.com/4Z9HZzjgrf — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) April 12, 2018

The poster, crafted by artist Brian Rood, combines the casts of The Walking Dead season 8 and Fear The Walking Dead season 4, including franchise veterans Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), alongside franchise newcomers Naomi (Jenna Elfman) and John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt).

Also included on the poster are The Walking Dead fan-favorites Carol (Melissa McBride) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan), featured with Fear veterans Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo).

At its center is Morgan Jones (Lennie James), the first character to bridge both series in the landmark crossover.

AMC and Fathom Events are bringing Survival Sunday: The Walking Dead & Fear The Walking Dead to theaters as a special one-night-only event Sunday, April 15.

The Walking Dead extended season 8 finale will screen beginning at 8:30 pm ET, followed by the Fear The Walking Dead season 4 premiere, which brings Lennie James‘ stick-wielding Morgan over from the flagship series to its spinoff. Attendees will also be treated to 30 minutes of exclusive bonus content.

AMC will air both episodes back-to-back Sunday night, starting at 9/8c on the network.

“Sunday, April 15 marks an epic and highly-anticipated moment for these series, as worlds collide when Morgan crosses over from The Walking Dead and into the new world of Fear,” said Theresa Beyer, SVP of Brand Activation for AMC.

“We are thrilled to be working with our terrific partners at Fathom to provide fans from across the country the opportunity to experience this crossover moment in such a special way and among other members of one of television’s most passionate fan communities.”

The upcoming fourth season of Fear was tailored to be accessible to new viewers, who may be following Morgan from his time with Rick Grimes in Alexandria, Virginia, over to his new settings in Texas.

AMC released a new trailer for the unprecedented crossover that comes as The Walking Dead concludes the war against Negan and the Saviors while Fear The Walking Dead undergoes a significant time jump and shake-up as Morgan joins its ranks.

The event kicks off this Sunday at 9/8c on AMC.