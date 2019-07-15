Multiple Walking Dead Stars Nominated at 2019 Saturn Awards

Multiple Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead stars are nominated for prizes at the 45th Annual Saturn Awards, honoring the best in science fiction, fantasy and horror.

Longtime star Andrew Lincoln, who exited the flagship series in the front half of Season 9, is nominated for Best Actor on a Television Series for his role as Rick Grimes. He competes against Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), Grant Gustin (The Flash), Sam Heughan (Outlander), Seth MacFarlane (The Orville) and Bill Pullman (The Sinner).

Michonne actress Danai Gurira and Carol actress Melissa McBride are nominated for Best Supporting Actress on a Television Series, competing against Gwendoline Christie and Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) and Sophie Skelton (Outlander).

Fear the Walking Dead leading man and Morgan actor Lennie James is nominated for Best Supporting Actor on a Television Series, where he competes against TWD‘s King Ezekiel actor Khary Payton, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul), David Harewood (Supergirl) and Ed Harris (Westworld).

TWD series regular Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan, is nominated for Best Guest Starring Performance on a Television Series. Sydney Lemmon, who joined Fear in a so far one-off appearance in Season 5 episode “The End of Everything” as CRM organization member Isabelle, is also nominated in the category and competes against Season 4 star Tonya Pinkins, who played Martha, a.k.a. “Filthy Woman.”

The three stars compete against Rainer Bock (Better Call Saul), Ed Speleers (Outlander), and Jon Cryer (Supergirl).

Both TWD and Fear are nominated for Best Horror Television Series and are up against The CW’s Supernatural, FX’s What We Do in the Shadows and American Horror Story: Apocalypse, and AMC’s own NOS4A2, A Discovery of Witches and Preacher.

Lincoln, Gurira, McBride have won acting Saturn Awards in past years, as have former series stars Chandler Riggs and Laurie Holden.

TWD has also taken home multiple prizes for Best Syndicated/Cable Television Series. Fear has yet to win a Saturn Award, but star Alycia Debnam-Carey has been nominated alongside former co-stars Kim Dickens, Lorenzo James Henrie, Frank Dillane and Michael Greyeyes. In 2018, Fear was nominated for Best Horror Television Series.

The 2019 Saturn Awards ceremony will be held September 13 in Hollywood and will be broadcasted via streaming for the first time in their history; Deadline reports a streaming partner will be announced at a later date.

Fear the Walking Dead airs its mid-season 5 finale Sunday at 9/8c on AMC and returns from hiatus August 11. The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres this October on AMC.