The Walking Dead and Danai Gurira Featured in SAG Awards Heroes Reel

The Walking Dead was featured in a reel celebrating the heroes of film and television during Sunday’s 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, where the zombie drama was nominated for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series. Danai Gurira, who presented an award alongside her Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong’o, appears in the montage when her katana-wielding zombie slayer Michonne can be seen slicing her way through battle. Gurira appears in the reel a second time in a clip from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame featuring Gurira’s Wakandan warrior Okoye.

Gurira also drew attention for her red gown, a look that had adoring fans saying the longtime Walking Dead star looked like “royalty.” According to The Fashion Court, Gurira wore a MUGLER-designed scoop-neck crepe draped gown.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When The Walking Dead resumes with the second half of its tenth season on Feb. 23, Gurira’s Michonne is on a high-stakes mission at sea with stranded survivor Virgil (Kevin Carroll), desperate to return home to his family.

Michonne hopes to claim weapons needed to combat and destroy the walker herd corralled by Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton), who was last seen trapping Michonne’s closest allies — including Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) — in a cave, where the hapless heroes are surrounded by thousands of the undead with no apparent means of escape.

Ahead of Gurira’s departure from the show after eight seasons, here are the best tweets celebrating Gurira during her appearance at the SAG Awards:

Slide 1

Danai Gurira looking like the royalty she is at the 2020 SAG Awards pic.twitter.com/rERiuVgyAZ — Danai Gurira Source⭐ Fan Page (@djgsource) January 20, 2020

Slide 2

Slide 3

TOO MUCH BEAUTY IN ONE PHOTO I CANT BRETHWE EE pic.twitter.com/SIBamNWAdS — L✰ (@danaiguriraaa) January 20, 2020

Slide 4

Slide 5

Slide 6

danai gurira is a work of art pic.twitter.com/GGlQ3CxoqM — b 🐝 (@rheedusgrimes) January 20, 2020

Slide 7

Danai Gurira, looking fab in red. She looks great in it, and sticks to it a lot. Good thinking.



AND A NECKLACE! pic.twitter.com/oLWBV3J3bw — Julie (Bitch is still my superhero name.) (@StrangeAttract5) January 20, 2020

Slide 8

danai gurira that’s it that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/OMckCoSxGH — kayla (@thegrimesonly) January 20, 2020

Slide 9

Ma’am. 👀 You ain’t have to flex on ’em like that.😋 You came for our edges!!🔥❤ Number one stunner!💃🏿👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/n88RadyKTy — Mrs. G (@MrsGrimesGrant) January 20, 2020

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns with new episodes Feb. 23 on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.