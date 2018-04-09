Carl Returns In ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Finale

The Walking Dead is going to hit its fans right in the feels with how Carl Grimes is returning for its Season 8 finale.

A new photo released by AMC sees Rick Grimes, in his pre-apocalyptic Sheriff attire, walking across the neighborhood with his young son Carl. It’s a flashback to better days, as were described by Carl in the letter he wrote to his father while dying from a walker bite. While the young actor in the photo is not Chandler Riggs as the scene was created for Season Eight, the casting appears to fit the bill well enough to honor the young actor’s character.

Brace yourself and check out the photo below.

“I was very happy with the way Carl ended up going out,” Riggs told ComicBook.com. “After reading the script, it made me feel a lot more comfortable with it and really excited to really show off what I can do in this last episode. This last episode it was some of the stuff that I’m most proud of. It’s super, super exciting to finally be able to talk about it and have people see my work.”

While the actor has poked fun at his character’s death, he stands by it. “I joke about it, but I’m not really bitter about it,” Riggs said. “It’s more like an innocent way to go out. That’s kind of what Carl is really embodying in these last two episodes and really just kind of sums up Carl as a whole and proves that he knows that there is something after the war, it’s not just killing and killing and killing and killing. There’s got to be some sort of hope for Judith and for Maggie’s baby and everyone.”

At the time of the interview (around the Mid-Season Eight finale), Riggs would not confirm or deny whether or not he had shot any additional scenes for The Walking Dead which would air later.

The finale, set to air for an additional ten minutes than the standard hour-long broadcast slot on Sunday night, is titled, “Wrath.” The official synopsis for Wrath reads, “The communities join forces in the last stand against the Saviors as all-out war unfolds.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.