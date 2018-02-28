AMC has released the first four minutes of the first post-Carl Grimes death episode of The Walking Dead, and they have made their way online.

To start the episode, Rick and Michonne will mourn Carl Grimes at his grave. Rick holds the gun his son used to off himself in favor of becoming a walker and posts the silenced pistol on Carl’s grave stone. While Rick struggles to cope with the loss, Michonne slices down walkers roaming into the Alexandria walls. The city has fallen following the attacks by the Saviors.

The most devastating part of the opening sequence, however, comes when Michonne finds the blue handprints left behind by Carl and Judith on their porch in Alexandria. She can’t enjoy pressing her hand against his print for long, though. Walkers are invading the once Safe-Zone, prompting Rick and Michonne to head out of their community.

“This was the hardest… Losing Steven was… the thought of the journey without Steven in the cast was unbearable but this is… I didn’t see it coming,” Andrew Lincoln said in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com. “He has his extended family,” Lincoln said. “He’s not Judith’s father but he’s her dad. And, of course, Michonne. They’re in love. But this is… There are times in the back eight that I felt that the show was very courageous in that we didn’t know what we’re doing. Season 1 through 4, we’re still investigating and work out what the show is. Still, I think we’re trying to do that, but it felt like a bit like those seasons in this back eight.”

“He’s lost the things that he’s fighting this war for,” Lincoln adds. “That has a huge effect on him and it changes him irrevocably.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.