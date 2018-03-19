The Walking Dead

Internet Reacts To ‘The Walking Dead’ 8×12

The latest episode of The Walking Dead, ‘The Key,’ brought some big developments to the zombie […]

The latest episode of The Walking Dead, “The Key,” brought some big developments to the zombie drama.

Rick got delicious revenge on Negan, Savior general Simon is starting to turn on his boss, and the Hilltop encountered a seemingly good-intentioned group who offered a “key to a future.”

After a curt conversation over walkie talkie — where Negan told Rick he failed as both a father and a leader — Rick sought retribution against Negan as he cut him off from his seemingly loyal army, set his beloved Lucille ablaze, and threw biting words in his face: your way of “saving people” doesn’t work.

Negan learned Simon brazenly disobeyed his command, ordering the mass slaughter of the Scavengers, a violation that will soon have to be addressed — if Negan survives his encounter with a pissed off and vengeful Jadis, who has captured Negan at gunpoint and is headed for destinations unknown…

Guts

Daryl Speaks

Suspicious Minds

Rick vs. Negan

Rick vs. Negan: Round 2

Georgie, Hilda and Midge

Goodness Gracious Great Bat of Fire

Revenge of the Jadis

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

