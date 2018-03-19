The latest episode of The Walking Dead, “The Key,” brought some big developments to the zombie drama.

Rick got delicious revenge on Negan, Savior general Simon is starting to turn on his boss, and the Hilltop encountered a seemingly good-intentioned group who offered a “key to a future.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

After a curt conversation over walkie talkie — where Negan told Rick he failed as both a father and a leader — Rick sought retribution against Negan as he cut him off from his seemingly loyal army, set his beloved Lucille ablaze, and threw biting words in his face: your way of “saving people” doesn’t work.

Negan learned Simon brazenly disobeyed his command, ordering the mass slaughter of the Scavengers, a violation that will soon have to be addressed — if Negan survives his encounter with a pissed off and vengeful Jadis, who has captured Negan at gunpoint and is headed for destinations unknown…

Guts

Me watching Negan take out the walkers guts ??? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/1U43cDrVD9 — Myah? (@MyahElaine) March 19, 2018

All them damn guts….. what exactly are y’all gonna do with them ? #TheWalkingDead @WalkingDead_AMC pic.twitter.com/HJ0NghzoPM — lil nesh ❤️ (@TaneshaaaLynn) March 19, 2018

Y’all starting off with zombie guts up close and personal? #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/2igYxnzSlq — Wakandan Queen Tori (@ShayButterrr) March 19, 2018

listen…if you’re not use to blood and guts on #thewalkingdead… pic.twitter.com/MJHa8HDTPn — Natasha Fernandez (@natfernandezzz) March 19, 2018

Daryl Speaks

me when daryl forms a complete sentence #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/KfyajQ427d — karma (@hippiegrimes) March 19, 2018

When Daryl says more than five words. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/lKRVtYAuKg — Ashley of Themyscira (@AshleyElizabeth) March 19, 2018

Daryl and Rick right now #TheWalkingDead #DemDeadz pic.twitter.com/leEhR8GJ7R — B E A N Z | Wakanda’s Favorite ? (@PhotosByBeanz) March 19, 2018

Daryl apologizing to Rick has me over here like #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/57bDWQJslL — Daryl Dixon (@BAMFDarylDixon_) March 19, 2018

Suspicious Minds

Maggie from the lookout spots some kind of package outside the walls. #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/MQKUZdQSED — StarryMag (@StarryMag) March 19, 2018

Only Maggie and Michonne would focus on meeting new people while a war is going on… #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/95SRjHmTuZ — Kira’s SPY Swagex ?♛ (@swagex_) March 19, 2018

Michonne looking at these folks telling her what “Rick wants” her to do like…#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/TEjKpPu4z9 — Dacia Massengill (@TheMsDacia) March 19, 2018

#TheWalkingDead I would not last long in this universe, cuz I ain’t trusting anything! Don’t trust that note!!! pic.twitter.com/QFxrOHL6io — Sarah Denzmore (@SarahDenzmore) March 19, 2018

Rick vs. Negan

I love it when Rick gets that determined look in his eyes #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/HbFD1z5em3 — Fields (@NDF101) March 19, 2018

When Rick saw it was Negan in the last car… #Twd #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/JM3rwU0THd — Nerdy Nicole ?❤️?? (@CandissNicole) March 19, 2018

Here’s Rick goin’ Apocalypse Rambo again. We just keep makin’ the SAME mistakes huh? ? #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/BfwoDSPDut — Lipstick Tomboy (@LipstkTomboy) March 19, 2018

Simon is all about Negan dying in that car accident…??? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ZIEb10ejfx — DarylDixonIsMyArcher (@leedusme1227) March 19, 2018

Rick vs. Negan: Round 2

Me knowing Rick isn’t gonna kill Negan bc it’s not the finale #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/LCzs2Q2Vxw — reesej (@justinreese24) March 19, 2018

Lmao Negan calling for Lucille like Thor calling for his hammer ??? #TheWalkingDead — The Black Shawn Michaels (@Capo_the_creep) March 19, 2018

negan yelling for lucille reminds me of tom hanks yelling for wilson in “Cast Away” ?? #thewalkingdead @WalkingDead_AMC @AMCTalkingDead — lillian dover? (@lillian_dover) March 19, 2018

Omg this Rick vs. Negan showdown is freaking amazing! GIMME MORE!!!!!! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/lY6nkKIdkJ — Lynz ??? (@FoxyUnicorn28) March 19, 2018

Rick about to roll back home thinking he offed Negan like #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/CCKM7bnhtR — Paul Little ⭐️ (@ItsPaulLittle) March 19, 2018

Ooh I didn’t know this episode was gonna be this good #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/nuaLpR5jzo — inaLibaxSankataabato (@iCravePeace) March 19, 2018

Georgie, Hilda and Midge

Harpo who this Martha Stewart woman in the apocalypse lol #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/viGWdKIWJx — L R (@MZNerd90) March 19, 2018

Why is Georgie wearing a pant suit in an apocalypse?? #TWD #TheWalkingDead — ~Brittany~ (@teenwolfhuman) March 19, 2018

Georgie kept her pearls through the end of times #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/8JyzEP9VDq — That Girl Brittany (@BJonesWHO) March 19, 2018

I trust this Georgie about as much as this one #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/C8y0ZBN1ld — Mark Toerpe (@mtoe1935) March 19, 2018

Goodness Gracious Great Bat of Fire

Negan, sounds like you have a rather intimate relationship with your bat, and that losing it would be akin to losing a loved one. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/knheJXODTy — Skolney (@rogerskolneyMN) March 19, 2018

Negan’s face when he finds out Lucille was touched by Rick #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/oyv2x4AlIm — Celsu Silva (@celsusilva) March 19, 2018

LUCILLE #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ufOFmYVYay — Łéśłèy ïś gøïńg tø śèé Séan! 17 DAYS (@XBieberXBillieX) March 19, 2018

A whole bunch of bullets…a fired up Lucille and he still couldn’t kill him #TheWalkingDead #twd pic.twitter.com/tzvu530IjR — Licenia Pantaleon (@licenia) March 19, 2018

Rick dealing with them walkers ??? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/7pcNfz3CYO — The Walking Dead (@Walkerfanboy) March 19, 2018

Revenge of the Jadis

JADIS YES! I never thought I’d be this happy to see her hahaha #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/RHtXsoSvq3 — Frex (@FreckledBeaut) March 19, 2018

Jadis showing up at the end of the episode like:#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/80h0AkBANo — emz (@buchanangrimes) March 19, 2018

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.