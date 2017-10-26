‘The Walking Dead’: Andrew Lincoln Clarifies Who Is In The Graves

Following the Season 8 premiere of The Walking Dead, a subtle moment sent shockwaves through the fanbase as audiences believed Rick Grimes to have been standing at two new graves to start the episode. The fans can breath a little easier now, though, and Andrew Lincoln has revealed who is in the ground.

Despite theories on who would end up in the potentially new graves, it turns out the immediate thoughts were correct. Those graves belong to Abraham Ford and Glenn Rhee, as they have since being slaughtered by Negan in the Season 7 premiere, The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be. “I think it’s a key moment when Rick is by the graveside of two of his dearest friends,” Lincoln said in an AMC featurette. “It was a very powerful moment of harking back to the beginning of last season and the brutal way they were taken from us. I don’t think he’s ever recovered from that. I don’t think any of them have.”

Though the moment which saw Rick standing at the graves was among the darker moments in the Season 8 premiere, the rest of the episode was packed with hope as Rick Grimes executed his march on Negan’s Sanctuary in the current timeline. “It’s taken Rick Grimes eight years to come up with a good plan,” Lincoln said. “Ladies and gentleman, this one is a goodie.”

Executive producer Gale Anne Hurd echoes Lincoln’s sentiments, remembering Glenn and Abraham are the at the root of this war. “It really is going to be an all out war with Negan and to avenge those deaths,” Hurd said.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.