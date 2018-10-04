‘The Walking Dead’ Creator Teases Missing Character Returns, Future Expansion

With a large number of characters currently listed as “missing” in The Walking Dead universe, the series’ creator Robert Kirkman is teasing some potential returns as the live-action world looks to expand.

During a panel at New York Comic Con on Thursday, Kirkman was asked directly about Fear the Walking Dead‘s Daniel Salazar (who went missing following the show’s Season Three finale) and The Walking Dead‘s Heath (last seen in the first half of Season Seven). If the writer’s tease is any indication, fans will learn more about the characters’ fates sometime down the line.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yeah, [Heath actor] Corey Hawkins stars on The Rise, he’s a fantastic actor, ended up on that 24 show, he’s been busy,” Kirkman said. “We are hoping to get him back and tell his story. There are plans in place there, we’re just hoping schedules line up…We will eventually show his skeleton if we have to. I’m just kidding!”

As for Fear the Walking Dead‘s character portrayed by Ruben Blades, there may be something brewing, as well as some major development for Alycia Debnam-Carey’s Alicia Clark in Season Five. “If you are wanting for more Alicia in your storyline, stay tuned for Season Five,” Kirkman said.

Kirkman is also interested in exploring fallen characters who had earned impressive levels of favoritism during their time on the AMC shows, such as Glenn and Abraham. “We’ve kicked that around a little bit,” Kirkman said. “It definitely would be neat to see those characters come back. If that were something we were doing, I certainly couldn’t say anything now, but there’s no plans as of yet.”

As for the expansions which have been talked about recently (possibly involving more spinoffs or movies), Kirkman can’t let out any secrets. “Scott [Gimple] is heading that up, I am in constant contact with him, giving him notes whether he wants them or not,” the writer said. “As far as what that entails, I can’t say anything, I’m not allowed! Talking sharks! It entails talking sharks! Dogs that breath fire! It’s good that Scott’s there…we’re gonna do some cool stuff, I can’t talk about it right now.”

The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018 at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return in 2019 for its fifth season. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!