‘The Walking Dead’: How Many Episodes Does Rick Have Left?

With The Walking Dead now fully embracing Rick’s exit, how many episodes will Andrew Lincoln’s character appear in throughout Season Nine?

Looking at some of the details from production of Season Nine, it is clear Lincoln’s Rick will exit the AMC show during its first half. By the time the series had begun shooting its Mid-Season Finale, Lincoln had been spotted at his home in the United Kingdom. After all, a desire to spend more time with his family which resided abroad is why he left in the first place.

Rick will more likely only appear in five to six episodes of Season Nine before the show is forever changed with his absence. How Rick exits the series is to be seen, though many fans suspect he will be killed, thus preventing any open-ended opportunity for a return.

My relationship with this part is far from over,” Lincoln told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic Con. “I’m not gonna say anything more than that but I will say, ‘Watch this season.’”

Still, Lincoln would have preferred fans experience his final episode on The Walking Dead without the knowledge of his exit. The news first surfaced in May, before Lincoln made it official during the AMC show’s panel at San Diego Comic Con in July.

“I wish I could say more,” Lincoln said. “I really didn’t want Kirkman to spill the beans because I really wanted everyone to experience this season because I think it’s gonna be amazing for many, many reasons. It would’ve been even better if no one was aware of this.”

Now, The Walking Dead is marketing Season Nine as “Rick’s Finale Episodes,” as can be seen in the most recent promotions. Those episodes will certainly be short-lived as The Walking Dead‘s 2019-half of Season Nine will be completely without Rick Grimes, barring an unexpected return via flashback or open-ended adventure leading him back to the survivors he once lead.

