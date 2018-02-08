‘The Walking Dead’s Pollyanna McIntosh Discusses Nudity, Jadis Laying With Rick

Both Rick and Jadis were stripped of their clothing in Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead, both fueling the “lay with him” fires and providing a bit of freedom to the characters according to Pollyanna McIntosh.

McIntosh, who appeared on ComicBook.com’s After the Dead on Sunday night, opened up about the scene which required who to sit in a junkyard set wearing only an apron. “Those bare shoulders are pretty sexy, huh?” the actress joked. “It’s more that the eye imagines, than what you see, which is kinda fun, not so much for the lads there, which was of course fun for me doing that scene.” The Scavengers apparently like to have a few men walk around with extra skin showing, as well.

When it comes down to it, though, Jadis and her group are simply shedding the bounds created by civilization in shedding their clothing. “My feeling on it is that Jadis is a pretty open minded person, and she’s created this world for them to live in,” McIntosh said. “And part of it is being the human animals that we are and feeling comfortable and being a big family and it’s not about necessarily a sexual thing, it’s just whilst the apocalypse is a terrible time, there’s also the opportunity to really live the way that you choose to live. And there’s a freedom in that, and I think that’s what that scene expresses.”

As for tossing Rick into a hot container with no clothes on, the move seems like a tactic from the perspective of those looking in. While McIntosh won’t rule out the possibility of Jadis working with Rick to defeat Negan, she does tease a few potential tricks on the horizon, which may or may not include fulfilling her “lay with him” request from The Walking Dead‘s Season 7 finale.

“Speaking for Jadis, she’s always got something up her sleeve,” McIntosh said. “She’s always up to something, so I think part of the fun of her is the mystery. Is she madly attracted to this man, or does she just like figuring him out through playing some games with him? You know? I think going visually and going on his spirit, I don’t see why she wouldn’t rather fancy him. I mean, we all love the show and watch the show, and Andy [Lincoln] is an attractive guy, especially in that character. Rick is a powerful and capable leader, so yeah, she could do a lot worse, couldn’t she?”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.