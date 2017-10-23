‘The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan Responds To Ben Affleck’s Apology To Wife Hilarie Burton

Over the last few weeks, Hollywood has been upturned by a series of sexual harassment revelations. Harvey Weinstein’s exposure was just the tip of the iceberg, and Ben Affleck was also publicly called out by Hilarie Burton for touching her inappropriately years ago. Now, the actress’ husband is speaking out about the controversy, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan says he is beyond proud of his wife.

During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Morgan was asked whether he was happy that Affleck apologized to his wife over the incident.

“Of course,” Morgan said. “I don’t want to make a big deal of it because she didn’t, but I think everything that’s come out in the last couple of weeks, starting with Harvey Weinstein — anybody who has talked about it and even those who haven’t yet are incredibly brave and I think it’s time for change.”

Continuing, Morgan said he hopes women like his wife will help make Hollywood a safe place for everyone.

“Hopefully all this stuff is going to change this business. It’s prevalent all over and I’m proud of all these women. All women and my wife,” the actor admitted.

If you are not familiar with the incident involving Burton and Affleck, then you should know the issue was reignited earlier this month. The actress posted a note on Twitter acknowledge a fan’s tweet recalling when Affleck grabbed Burton’s breast during a past segment on TRL. Burton responded to the message, writing, “I didn’t forget.” Fans rallied behind the actress and questioned Affleck’s well-known connections with Weinstein before the actor used Twitter to formally apologize to Burton.

“I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize,” Affleck posted on Twitter.

Burton did not publicly respond to Affleck’s apology, but it seems the actress is moving forward and focusing on her current life with Morgan. The couple met back in 2009 and had their first child the following year. The pair are currently expecting their first daughter.

