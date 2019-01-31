‘The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares Cute Photo With Baby Daughter

Jeffrey Dean Morgan might play a stone cold baddie on AMC’s The Walking Dead, but he’s always proving himself to be a big ole softie in real life. Earlier this week, the actor posted a photo with his baby and it’s just as cute as you’d imagine.

Had some help this afternoon doing final check on all the animals before nightfall. LOVES her animals. This is the second she saw alexander. pic.twitter.com/UnDTc7ZXNW — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) January 30, 2019

“Had some help this afternoon doing final check on all the animals before nightfall. LOVES her animals. This is the second she saw alexander,” he wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Morgan’s daughter will be turning one in February. He and his wife, Hilarie Burton, also have a son who will be turning nine in March.

You’re probably wondering who this mysterious Alexander is. Well, imagine no more, because he’s actually a prominent member of Morgan’s family farm.

“Meet Alexander. Someone was just asking me about him… so I dug up this picture from last year. He was born here on the farm a couple years ago… now he’s the size of a tank. Dude LOVES the snow. He was playing here… but I did maybe pee myself a little. Came charging in like @therealfrankc55 and @bwagz !!! I was more than humbled! Y’all have a good one,” Morgan shared back in December.

According to the post’s comments, Alexander is a Scottish Highland Cow. To glimpse more of the animals living on his farm, follow Morgan’s Instagram here.

In addition to The Walking Dead, Morgan will also be making his long-awaited return to Supernatural next month for the series’ 300th episode. The actor was a staple in the show’s first season, playing John Winchester. He was last seen in one episode during season three, which was way back in 2008. The actor is also currently in production for Walkaway Joe, a new action/drama from actor Tom Wright. He will also be starring in The Postcard Killings, a mystery/drama that will also star Connie Nielsen.

The Walking Dead returns on Sunday, February 10.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this first episode, we get into the origin stories of hosts Kofi Outlaw, Matt Mueller and Brandon Davis, before jumping into some of the big topics at the start 2019, including Avengers: Endgame theories, Oscars Nominations woes, and a ‘State of DC Movies’ address.