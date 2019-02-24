‘The Walking Dead’: Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Favorite Negan Line Had Andrew Lincoln Dying

Jeffrey Dean Morgan says his favorite Negan line had former Walking Dead leading man Andrew Lincoln “dying.”

“Really it’s my favorite just because of Andy… the whole slide my junk down your throat… was extra entertaining because Andy was DYING,” Morgan tweeted of the Rick Grimes star. “Just had me laughing all day.”

Hard to choose one. He’s had some doozies…. but… and really it’s my favorite just because of Andy… the whole slide my junk down your throat…. was extra entertaining because Andy was DYING! Just had me laughing all day. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) February 24, 2019

The moment comes in The Walking Dead 704, ‘Service,’ when Negan and the Saviors muscle Rick’s Alexandria out of weapons, food, and other supplies and luxury items. Before departing, Negan coerces Rick into muttering “thank you,” to which Negan responds, “I just slid my d— down your throat, and you thanked me for it.”

Morgan explained why he cherishes the line at Walker Stalker Con New Jersey in 2017, saying the episode “was one of my favorite episodes, mostly because I got to say my most favorite line in the history of the show at the end of that episode to Ricky Dicky Doo Dah.”

“I kinda love saying that line,” Morgan admitted with a laugh.

“I loved saying that line so much, and I loved saying that line to Andy Lincoln so much, before the day started he called me, and he was like, ‘Dude, you can do the scene one time. You can say it one time!’ Cut to take 47. ‘Oh, did I mess that up again? I better get another one!’”

Morgan, who is good friends with Lincoln, previously expressed his regrets about losing the actor after the father-of-two elected to permanently exit The Walking Dead.

“I hate it. Andy told a couple of us, probably a year ago, that this was going to be it. And I really, in our off season last year, I kept thinking, ‘He’ll change his mind. He’ll miss it and want to be back and he’ll not leave us,’” Morgan told Access.

“That being said, one of the reasons I joined the show was so that I could work with Andy Lincoln. And really, he was — out of this whole cast — the guy that I worked with most. So I took it hard, I know the whole cast took it hard, we miss him. It’s his show, and we miss him, and that’s just the way it is.”

Lincoln will next reprise Rick Grimes across a three-movie franchise to air on AMC. Morgan continues to star as Negan on new episodes of The Walking Dead Season Nine, airing Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

