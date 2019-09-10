The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares Major Love For Norman Reedus

The term “TWDFamily” is not smoething that is just thrown around by fans and cast members of AMC’s The Walking Dead. The tightly knit group of actors and filmmakers who spend much of their time isolated south of Atlanta for most months of the year really do seem the develop special relationships which is often carried over in their interactions with fans. As Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus has now been nominated for People’s Choice Awards, his TWD co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan is sharing some love for his TWDFamily member on social media.

Morgan went on Instagram with a batch of photos of himself and Reedus, typing out a lengthy caption to show appreciation for the actor. The two were good friends prior to joining The Walking Dead but only seem to have developed their bond further since Morgan joined the series in 2017. “I’m so f—ing proud of him,” Morgan wrote. “Nobody works harder, nobody shows up with more passion, nobody takes more care with their character… and all this? After 10 years of being Daryl Dixon. Bringing that constant intensity to a role after this long is truly amazing.”

Check out Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s post dedicated to Norman Reedus below!

Moving forward, it doesn’t sound like Negan will be shying away from sharing his feelings or building relationships on The Walking Dead. “I think in the last, what, ten years or so, that he’s been in either a jail cell or sort of become on the outskirts of the Alexandria community. I think that there’s been changes within Negan,” Morgan said at San Diego Comic-Con. “It’s people like Judith [who] have brought out stuff in him, certainly, that the audience has gotten to see, but Negan is always Negan. He’s going to always have a sharp tongue. He may not be bashing a head with Lucille, but he will certainly stab you with some words.”

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season at 9pm ET on AMC on October 6.